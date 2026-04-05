To catch up, here are the previous posts from this series:

Part I: Conspiracies, Anthrax, Emerging Pathogens & Informed Consent

Part II: Simulations, Comic Books & Dances

Part III: In-Q-Tel, Trump, Gates, the WHO and the FDA

Part IV: Gold Repatriation, the Repo Market and Interest Rates

Part V: Legislation, the DoD and the CDC

Part VI: Convenient Predictions

Part VII: Moderna’s Moves

Part VIII: EVALI

The never-ending list of clues continues…

12. The FDA Stops Regulating

In April of 2019, changes were made to 21 CFR § 600.21 regarding the duties of the Federal Drug Administration. The now-defunct Bailiwick News (written by Katherine Watt) succinctly summarzied the edits:

To summarize: On April 2, 2019, effective May 2, 2019, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb changed the federal regulations governing inspection of licensed facilities manufacturing biological products including ‘vaccines’, from at least every two years to unspecified times; eliminated provisions about what would happen if a licensed facility failed an inspection; and eliminated all inspection duties for FDA inspectors.

When would you want regulators to not regulate products? Maybe if you knew there would be a (staged) pandemic and wanted to get as many needles in as many arms as possible, you would do something like this. It certainly makes “Warp Speed” more obtainable, no?

You can find Katherine Watt’s archives and current work here.

11. The White House Takes Advantage

By September, the White House would release a document entitled Mitigating the Impact of Pandemic Influenza through Vaccine Innovation. The entire premise of the document is mentioned in the opening paragraph:

This report estimates the potentially large health and economic losses in the United States associated with influenza pandemics and discusses why the most commonly used vaccine production technologies are unlikely to mitigate these losses. We estimate the value of new vaccine technologies that would make vaccines available more quickly and likely improve their effectiveness in moderating the risks of pandemics. We discuss why private market incentives may be insufficient to develop new vaccine technologies or promote the uptake of existing, faster but more expensive technologies, despite their large expected value to society. And we argue that increased utilization of, and investment in, these new technologies—along with public-private partnerships, to spur innovation—may be valuable to decrease the impact of both pandemic and seasonal influenza.

I suppose since the flu shot is the one vaccine that even cultists often admit doesn’t work, they were able to find a path to shift the technology used for future intramuscular injection. Obviously, the idea of “pandemic influenza” is absurd, but the constant Spanish Flu propaganda puts gruesome images in the heads of people who never experienced what happened firsthand. However, the wave of illness in mostly urban centers in 2019/2020 very well may have been a more dramatic version of the flu caused by the increased electrification of our world. If this is indeed true, it was easy for players at the top to see the events of late 2019/early 2020 coming.

And if you’re attempting to launch new injectable technology that will undoubtedly be required for some people’s occupations, it wouldn’t be ethical to do so after regulations have been loosened. However, it just takes a little excitement for people to stop caring about those pesky details.

Department of Health & Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority director Rick Bright (in the video above) certainly understood the need for a disruptive event and seemed to nervously spill the beans at the Milken Institute. He was removed from his post in April 2020 for allegedly questioning the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID and resigned later that year. Maybe the deemed “whistleblower” wasn’t ready for the international spotlight?

10. CEOs Bail

In 2019, a whopping 1,640 CEOs of significant American businesses stepped down. Since these statistics first got recorded in 2002, there had never been a year where the 1,500-mark had been met. The #MeToo movement is often cited as the reasoning behind departures, which sounds like a great excuse if you don’t think about the magnitude of the COVID operation. This is a bit of a parallel to the powerful people that worked in the World Trade Center all being absent on 9/11.

Only nine clues to go! What a list…

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