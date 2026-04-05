The Arts™ & The Science™

The Arts™ & The Science™

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
4d

Great research! What really worked was switching off the TV & carrying on as normal. Including international travel. To this day, I can sincerely confirm I have never once had ‘covid.’ And I’m not the only one.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4d

Awesome work! Indeed, the plannedemic was in the works LOOOONNNNGGGG before 2020. Good list of yet more evidence this was so.

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