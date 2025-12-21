Previous posts in this series:

Let’s get to it…

13. EVALI

Remember EVALI (E-cigarette or Vaping product use-Associated Lung Injury) back in 2019? I know what you’re thinking. What the heck does EVALI have to do with COVID?!? Stay with me.

The official narrative is that, suddenly in 2019, thousands of people—primarily young Americans—got lung injuries from vaping—primarily with THC from “illicit sources”. However, the official stats actually show that a significant number of the injured vaped exclusively nicotine and a significant number also purchased their products exclusively from commercial sources. On top of that, it was popular commercial brand Juul that was in hot water for allegedly shipping out contaminated products. Was that story planted on purpose or was there a good Samaritan working in the upper ranks at Juul?

One of the most eyebrow-raising facts about this whole saga is how EVALI popped up in geographical clusters.

You’ll notice the second and sixth most populated states—Texas and Illinois, respectively—had the most cases. Meanwhile, much less populated Indiana (neighboring Illinois) and, oddly, Utah also had significant case numbers. A University of Utah Hospital pulmonologist found a clue…

In EVALI patient samples, lipid-laden microphages were present. They are often associated with breathing in certain oils, but there was no evidence of a change in oils or new forumations being used in these products. So, what else could it be? A 2013 study entitled Molecular Mechanisms and Treatment of Radiation-Induced Lung Fibrosis states:

Interestingly, irradiation triggers the formation of lipid-loaded macrophages and endothelial cells, which may imply a more general disturbance of lipid metabolism in the irradiated lung.

By mid-2019, it was clear where new 5G networks were being tested. Compare the following to the CDC’s map above.

The only part of this map that doesn’t match the one shown above is the Pacific Northwest. Don’t worry, one of four military bases that tested 5G happened to be Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. Meanwhile, Portland General Electric used three Oregon cities as a smart grid test bed. By fall of 2019, Verizon was rolling out it’s 5G mmWave technology on top of T-Mobile’s in New York City. Other beamforming and massive MIMO technologies were being tested during this period. From March to May of 2020, NYC struggled with an abnormal “flu season” blamed on a virus that’s never been proven to exist.

Over the month of February 2020, a total of 14 teachers and students at an Indiana school were hospitalized with a suspected “vaping-related illness” which suggests that second-hand vaping can now cause serious injuries. Smells like bologna to me. Right on cue, the Department of Homeland Security showed up to test the air quality (and maybe control the narrative?). I fail to see how this wasn’t a job for the EPA, but I digress. It’s unclear to me what actually happend in Madison, IN.

Just to drive my point home, here are CT scans of EVALI and COVID patients’ lungs. Can you tell the difference? I sure can’t!

Click on the images above if you’re curious as to which diagnosis was given to each patient.

The increased electrification of our world directly correlates with the rise of COVID. Were EVALI patients some of the early “COVID” (abnormal flu) cases? Were lungs stressed from regular vaping more susceptible to changes in radiation? Multifactorial injuries seem to be harder to diagnose.

I know, I know. You’re thinking, “What does this have to do with COVID being a planned operation, R!CKY?” Stay with me. Now, this is where things get interesting…

You might remember at the start of the COVID drama, EcoHealth Alliance and its then-president Peter Daszak were flung into the spotlight for using NIH grant money to fund what is known as gain-of-function research in China. Those paying attention know that this is not a threat to the world, but it certainly seemed to be an intentional dead end for people asking questions about what was making people unusally sick.

Former EcoHealth Alliance VP (2014-2016) Andrew Huff would emerge as a podcast personality during the COVID operation, publicly bashing Daszak for his decisions as the company’s leader. For further context, this self-proclaimed “whistleblower” has ties to the U.S. Army and Sandia National Laboratories on his résumé. On a couple of podcasts, Huff would also mention that he was brought on at Juul to help during EVALI (although he never appeaered on their website). The strange thing about this story is that Huff failed to update his rather up-to-date LinkedIn page right away with this particular information. By the end of 2021, his account still had no mention of Juul, but as of today you can see that his page shows him working there as a senior director during the major EVALI months of 2019/2020.

X comment regarding Andrew Huff’s Juul tenure reveal

Andrew Huff’s (now-defunct?) company MTRX was founded in 2016 as a generic sensing and tracking service utilizing the Internet of Things. In late 2019, they had a whole team—including Mrs. Huff—ready to go. Their mission statement was…

We believe that we can make the world a safer place. The way we make the world a safer place is by making our products intelligent, nonintrusive, and user friendly. We just happen to make great security systems.

What the hell does that even mean? How spooky. By 2020 (when Huff’s LinkedIn denotes company activity) MTRX conveniently pivoted to “COVID-19 Social Distancing, Contact Tracing, and Temperature Monitoring”. What are the odds that a former employee of a company that’s now being blamed for a pandemic-that-wasn’t would immediately go on to be the CEO of a company that would profit solely from said pandemic-that-wasn’t? And if anyone could be tasked with keeping the fall of 2019 Wuhan lab leak narrative alive when people were actually getting sick all summer, it’s this guy.

Were vaping products suddenly being linked to injuries due to contamination or were stressed lungs susceptible to shifts in the electrification of our world? Was the narrative being tightly controlled because those behind the operation knew the mitigating effect nicotine has on “COVID”? Have smoking and vaping been intentionally used interchangeably with nicotine to hide nicotine’s medicinal qualities? Does the damage from smoking and vaping come simply from the physical act and the chemical additives in the products?

I assume the rise of Huff as a podcaster personality was to muddy the waters, but I feel like it sort of exposed a part of the COVID operation most people weren’t even looking at.

What are your thoughts on EVALI?

