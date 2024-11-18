He’s baaaaaacckk!!!

The self-labeled patriots of the corporation known as the United States of America are hootin’ and hollerin’ over the oligarchic selection of president Donald J. Trump to reclaim his position as figurehead/puppet. All he had to do was beat out heels-up Harris—the candidate proclaimed to be saving the democracy that doesn’t exist by completely sidestepping the primary process via the private entity known as the DNC. Third parties, of course, were kept in the dark.

Yes, the man who brought you Operation Warp Speed (that strange military operation that helped bring to market mRNA shots that provided absolutely no benefit during the pandemic-that-wasn’t) is headed back to the White House in January. Of course, he’ll be coming in with new faces and a fresh take on everything that did and did not happen during his previous term.

By “fresh take,” I mean maybe the exact same take, but now sporting an infamous dark MAGA hat. If anything is moving at “warp speed” these days, it’s the occult symbolism and bizarre rituals being tossed at us. Anyone catch that Paul/Tyson fight?

Click image to watch.

Sorry, I got sidetracked. Back to the savior Trump sequel…

Musk wears a pendant with an omega symbol.

Elon Musk’s pendant with the Greek omega is thought to be symbolic of the omega point—a final point of unification. “Unity” sure seems to be a term tossed around a lot these days. It all sounds like high-tech slavery to me, but what do I know? This no-show CEO, whose car company brought you fake green electric vehicles that require tons of lithium, still use petroleum for production and literally blow up when hurricanes douse them with saltwater, is seemingly the right-hand man of Trump these days.

As benefits begin to dry up for immigrants that have flooded into America, one has to wonder what their role will be now that it’s quite clear they were not brought here to vote in the (s)election. Will Trump go full Obama and break deportation records or will he embrace the labor they can provide? As

has brilliantly laid out, the Hurricane Helene saga might be linked to a growing need for lithium. With China owning a huge percentage of the world’s lithium mines, the third installment of their series on the events unfolding in North Carolina should raise an eyebrow.

As someone who is in the tech, cryptocurrency and (fake) green spaces, Musk is probably licking his chops at the opportunity to quickly increase lithium production right here inside the boundaries of the U.S. corporation. It tracks…

In reponse to Twitter/X account historyofarmani’s observation that the U.S. government organized a coup against Bolivian leader Evo Morales to steal lithium, Musk wrote:

We will coup whoever we want! Deal with it.

That’s precisely the type of response I would expect from someone who might be the head of a new Department of Goverment Efficiency (DOGE 🙄) and has huge financial interests in the private sector. Maybe those fires in places like Lahaina (Maui) and California have bigger implications than most people realize.

No wonder the current infrastructure of America is being left to crumble. Most of it won’t be used anymore and the rest of it will be replaced with a new system altogether. All the way back in 1996, Henry Lamb was trying to give us a heads up about the United Nations’ plans for a new world order. That includes the Wildlands Project, a land reclamation initiative that could make half of American land off limits.

Click image to watch video.

As YouTuber grindall61 shows in the following video, the UN’s Agenda 21 (a.k.a. Agenda 2030 or Agenda 2050) is being implemented on the local level by way of the federal government. It includes a future of not allowing people to use gasoline-fueled cars and restricting their movement. For equality and green purposes of course!

People will be shoved into oh-so-convenient 15-mintue cities. Everything you need will be a quick jaunt or bike ride away! Don’t fall out of line, though, because the AI overlords could punish you with a visit from a drone or even freeze your digital wallet.

Has Musk infiltrated Trump’s circle as a wolf in sheep’s clothing or is he par for the orange-skinned course? Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance is linked to technocrat Peter Thiel who is known for working with Musk at PayPal—arguably an early pilot program for digital money. James Corbett’s three-part series on Thiel explains how the surveillance guru had great influence in the first Trump administration and has easily bought his way in yet again. Also, Thiel’s participation with the Bilderberg Group and their annual meetings cannot be overlooked.

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is Trump’s pick for the Director of National Intelligence which oversees the entire intelligence community. While her military background and sultry gun-shooting videos are used as bait, fools remain oblivious to the fact that she has been connected to the agenda of the World Economic Forum (an NGO that aligns with the UN).

But what about Kennedy? He comes from a heroic bloodline, right? Or maybe a family that is brilliant at social engineering? He’s certainly down for the climate agenda just like the technocrats he has been hobnobbing with as of late. His grandson fought in Ukraine made some lame war propaganda. His daughter married someone in the CIA, a group supposedly tied to the murder of her grandfather and great uncle. Hmm, that’s rather strange, no? Things are not as they seem and that might explain why Trump won’t release the JFK files. The beans may spilleth over.

Did you know RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again dates back to 2016?

*a bean spills*



has connected some very curious dots.

There happens to be a lot of Zionists in this new clique. If Kennedy is controlled, what do you think that means for Trump?

has put together a massive list of reasons to question his motives.

If you’re really paying attention, things are not adding up. Look who congratulated the president-to-be-again on his selection.

I reckon your votes did not matter. The predator class always get what they want in this system rigged in their favor. Politicians are actors—they lie. Stop buying what they’re selling. Drop the Kool-Aid. We must stop consenting to being governed by these sociopaths.

