The Arts™ & The Science™

RJ Sykes
4d

Great piece! There’s so much wrong with all of it. Obvious to those who can see through a psyop but so many still falling for it all. The propaganda is off the charts. The actors are obvious. The casket scene, well that process was super fast. Isn’t there still an investigation needed :) There were tons of students so where are all their videos, people record these events on mobiles don’t they. Why did the press conveniently attend this show and not his others. Questions questions. I’m so over these false flags. Get me off this planet 😆

10 replies
Kieran Jaegar
4d

I had someone on Twitter j*ump down my throat* about pointing out the guy taking down the camera immediately after and how odd that is, to traipse through blood to grab the closest (and a unique) angle of what happened before the cops even arrived. They were arguing it was fine that the dude just walked through Charlie's blood and moved things around an attempted/murder scene (they didn't know at the time), to grab a camera that likely has blood spatter on it as well as a unique and informative view of the crime, what appears to be less than a minute or two after bullets were flying.

Apparently according to this Twitter rando, as long as it's not an actively cordoned-off crime scene, you can just... wander through a murder scene and grab whatever personal items you like as long as the crime was recorded by a bunch of other people. "If the cops need it, they'll go get it from the guy." No thoughts of chain of custody on a high-profile assassination, etc.

Clown world, man.

2 replies by R!CKYRANTS and others
271 more comments...

