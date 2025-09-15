In case you missed my first piece on this topic…

“The official Charlie Kirk story is that he was a 31 year-old political activist, influencer and founder of Turning Point USA, a registered non-profit that championed ‘conservative’ causes to the younger demographic. I cringe every time I have to use the word conservative in this context, because Trump - once an avowed Democrat, whose wedding was attended by the likes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, and a known sex pest who openly boasted about unceremoniously grabbing women by their private parts - is about as conservative as a Diddy party. Turning Point USA, like most of these wealthy ‘non-profits’, has a murky background. It’s latest 990 form claims it is “ORGANIZED AND OPERATED EXCLUSIVELY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CHARITABLE PURPOSES IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 501(C)(3), TO EMPOWER INFORMED CIVIC AND CULTURAL ENGAGEMENT GROUNDED IN AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM AND A POSITIVE SPIRIT OF ACTION.” Sure thing. In reality, Turning Point is a political organization. The organization was exposed in 2017 for secretly funneling money to conservative student government campaigns, supposedly to diminish leftist influence on university campuses. Turning Point USA’s 990 for the 2023 FY states it began the year with net assets of US $14 million, and finished the year with $18 million. The 990 form also shows Kirk, now being incessantly portrayed as a tireless, selfless champion of Truth, Justice, and the American Way, was drawing almost US $400,000 annually for a 40-hour work week. The 990 lists six other executives each receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual remuneration. It’s fair to say that kind of money wasn’t raised from selling Turning Point tees and Charlie Kirk coffee mugs, so where exactly did it come from? The 2023 990 reveals that, since 2019 alone, the organization has received over US $339 million in gifts and grants. That’s some major coin for an outfit presenting itself as a grassroots non-profit organization.”

What if I told you that a nicotine pouch company created a GiveSendGo (aka a Jesus GoFundMe) campaign for the Kirk family and threw in a million bucks? That’s right! A man who was already worth multiple millions for being a political propagandist is pseudo-posthumously bringing in tons of cash. At the time of writing this, the campaign has over $4.7 million in donations pledged. It’s truly the grift that keeps on grifting!

Of course fellow propagandist and spook Tucker Carlson is promoting the campaign while name-dropping the billionaire that initially linked him to Kirk.

Now back to the hoax…

Here’s Kirk’s security team whisking him away and tossing him into the back of an SUV. Notice how there is no blood dripping. Paid trolls will tell you he “bled out” beforehand, but I’d say that’s impossible unless he is a human water balloon.

Just look at those fresh white kicks…

the cleanest bleed out ever

A video that’s a bit harder to find shows us a different angle of Kirk’s exit. This one has even more clues…

There are two people in this video that have been edited out of almost all of the other footage. Who are they? Why, the medics of course! You’ll see them with gray t-shirts and red first aid gear. Does Kirk get to receive any immediate care? Nope! He was shoved into a stuffy SUV. Any footage of Kirk arriving at the hospital? Nope! Of course not!

So, this scene alone narrows us down to two potential scenarios. Either CK’s entire private security team—y’know…the ones doing all the military hand signals behind his back—were in on his assassination and coverup or, more plausibly, they were all in on a hoax. They are either well-documented accessories to murder or participants in a very legal (thanks Obama!) propaganda stunt.

Let’s look at some on-the-ground footage (do note the audio does not align with the video)…

You’ll see our poor medic friends are still wandering around aimlessly.

0 blood splatter and 0 bullet holes

take that camera down asap—crime scene contamination be damned!

But wait. Maybe some eyewitness accounts will change my mind…

Hold up, lady. Someone kidnapped one of your nieces? Now where have I heard this story before?

Oh, yeah! It’s Sandy Hook’s very own Gene Rosen!

But back to the above interview. The woman said she had a daughter, but she decided to bring her nieces on TV instead? Huh?!? Also, the raw footage I posted earlier does not show you a scene so chaotic that you lose all your children. Sorry, I’m not buying what they are selling. These poor kids look so awkward as they desperately try to remember their lines.

Moving on…

not convincing

Blondie on the left can’t help but giggle after this supposedly horrific event. She sounds like she’s attempting to recite the script of an “eyewitness with a conflicting account”. The brunette girl is trying really hard to sound upset. She even mentions losing her shoes in the heat of the moment. Hmm…where have I heard that before?

And yes, it took them 33 hours to find the real (fake) assassin and the governor of Utah prayed for 33 hours. Heck, even C and K make up the 3rd and 11th letters in the alphabet (3 x 11 = 33). On top of that, Kirk the Zionist was allegedly killed in a giant menorah.

corny masonic theatre

Let’s not forget Mrs. Kirk’s “G” ring (seen below on the left).

yeah, that’s a 33-degree angle on the right

No one killed Charlie Kirk.

I think we need to make sure Mrs. Kirk is out there earning those millions of buckaroos…

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Erika Kirk gave us a little casket performance and pretended to weep over what appears to be a dummy while holding a drink coaster from www.Murrica.com. I wonder whose reflection we see in the polished wood? Spooky!

And let’s not forget Mrs. Kirk’s speech on FOX News just two days after her husband allegedly had his neck blown out. Besides being one giant advertisement for her husband’s continuing empire, she was wiping away nonexistent tears and attempting to use odd vocal inflections to sound distraught. She also had this little slip…

“Nobody is ever too young to get involved with saving this beautiful country—this country my husband loved and still loves.”

I’m sorry. Come again? Still loves? I thought your husband got his neck blown out 48 hours ago?

And my favorite slip at 14:45…

“When I got home last night, GG—our daughter—just ran into our ar…my arms.”

Mmhmm. I bet she did. Erika Kirk is either a prisoner or a bad actress. Her website says you can book her for modeling and acting gigs by using the contact hello@proclaim365.com. No thanks.

I think that’s a good place to stop for today. I’m sure this hoax will bring us some more laughs soon enough.

