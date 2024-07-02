As scientists all over the world have begun releasing damning papers on the safety profiles of the COVID shots, it seems as though the needle hasn’t moved at all for those who never questioned the products al all. As if it weren’t obvious by 2022, the shots have further been linked to cardiac events in young people. A recent Italian study showed that vaccinated individuals died at a rate 37% higher than those who were unvaccinated. Will these studies begin to snowball into a great awakening or will it take mind-controlling mass media to break the spell? Will they ever really go there?

And, if they do, will it be far too late?

As

writes, the 1976 book

puts forth a compelling thesis.

…Jaynes is suggesting that early religion arose in the Mesolithic period with worshiping dead tribal leaders, whose voices were heard via imagination or hallucination in the minds of their subjects. This evolved into the religious worship of the gods, which he takes all the way through studying the specific language of Homer (such as the voice of Zeus talking to Odysseus and telling him what to do). This is a brain-based theory (relying on archeological and by paleological evidence) in that he is pointing to a largely unused parallel language center in the right or non-dominant hemisphere. This has the capacity to hear and interpret language rather than to speak (this theory is based on studies of traumatic brain-inured people, and those with detached-from-reality hallucinations we call psychosis).

Whoa! But what does that have to do with vaccination? He continues…

Jump ahead 12,000 years to ‘covid'. All of the behaviors of society make no sense from a rational, self-aware standpoint; nor do they make sense from the standpoint of valid, verified science. But they make perfect sense from a primitive religious standpoint. The places where that may take root still exist in the brain and in the mind. ‘The virus’ is a hallucinated entity, imagined into existence…

When you mix the religious entity of “the virus” with fear and a massive propaganda campaign, the result is…

’s edit of COVID shot propaganda in the above post should irk any rational person. However, for many, their religious fervor towards the unseen seems to overshadow any possible skepticism.

Have a look at this strange interaction I had on X:

It’s easy to catch people being hypocritical.

Apparently, X user @yoshkapundrick thinks it’s good that people are struggling with their personal autonomy. The only reason for this stance could be this aforementioned religious entity, as we know the available science doesn’t support “viruses” so the premise behind the shots is fraudulent. The next comment made by that account confirms that they are aware of the opioid crisis that has killed millions in America alone. This account goes on to say that they have been “fighting pharma for 30 years” while simultaneously using an ad hominem attack to defend the wildly corrupt multi-trillion dollar industry. Vaccine God is good…for subjugating the sheep.

Late vaccine critic Liam Scheff was ahead of the curve. In 2017, he declared that vaccination was nothing more than a ritual.

And now you see why he had to go. R.I.P.

With cancer exploding all around the world, it’s obvious that one of the next major rituals will be oncological injections…causing more cancer of course. It’s truly a vicious cycle and those blinded by the germ religion will continue to see stories like this without thinking twice.

Cancer couples.

Amen?

