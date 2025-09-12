Fake planes.

Fake viruses.

Fake assassination attempts.

Fake school shootings.

Fake trans school shootings.

Wakey wakey my sheep. You live in a fake world! Sorry to burst your bubbles! Stop clinging to your dilapidated worldviews. Stop getting into arguments with people who vote differently than you. If you’re participating in the two-party scam, you’ve already lost the plot. Here’s your sticker, dumb dumb.

no you didn’t

Charlie Kirk. Wow. I can’t believe we have to discuss this dude, but here we go. Where did this guy even come from?

writes:

“A crazy conspiracy theorist might also suggest there is simply no way that ordinary 17-year-olds somehow get themselves onto the Fox Business channel, as Kirk did, and then just a year later, with no meaningful qualifications or experience at all, manage to found one of the most visible, wealthy, and successful conservative advocacy organisations in the country. Turning Point USA, described as "an American non-profit organisation that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses", was reportedly founded by the then 18-year-old college dropout, Charlie Kirk, and successful businessman, Bill Montgomery, 53 years Kirk's senior. Montgomery, who had a military background, allegedly "died from Covid complications" in July 2020. Based on this information, Charlie Kirk's rise to huge influence and fame, sounds just about as plausible as Sebastian Shemirani's, the "ordinary young man" who appeared on the BBC in his early twenties to denounce his mother's crazy conspiracism, and then shot to further international fame just a couple of years later when he accused said mother of "killing his sister". Sebastian - and brother, Gabriel - are now very famous as activists for the Online Safety Bill seeking to crush the "harms" they allege are done by "conspiracy theories". This kind of stellar rise to cultural significance and visibility, despite their complete lack of any professional experience qualifying them for such positions, is not a trajectory any normal young person follows, regardless of whether they are on the left or right of the political spectrum. On the contrary: sudden rises to political significance and media infamy of this type have intelligence service signatures stamped all over them. In short, Sebastian, Gabriel, and Charlie all look like spooks - who proliferate throughout the media. Note that UK mass media vehicles have been described by veteran newspaper editor, Roy Greenslade, as "playthings of MI5", whilst the CIA infiltration of the American media is well-known. We must always be very clear that the mainstream media does not exist to report "the news" (thousands of newsworthy things happen every day that are never reported), but rather, to reflect and promote the interests of the regime, which it does through elevating to prominence its assets, and then using them to push and sculpt various agendas. Charlie Kirk, like Sebastian and Gabriel Shemirani, appears to have been groomed from his young teenage years, and backed by serious establishment money, to fulfil an important world stage role.”

So, basically he was inserted into the public eye to be a divisive propagandist and a certain audience somehow became convinced he was a “patriot truthteller” that should be respected because he would debate anybody. He’s really just a guy who is good at talking and sliding inflammatory ideas into various discussions while trying to play it off as if he is being thoughtful. I mean, the level of mind control that podcasters have these days is impressive. Sad…yet still impressive.

CLICK to watch a man lose his shit over Charlie Kirk.

I hate to break it to all the sheep out there, but truthtellers don’t fake their own highly visible assassinations. Shall we go deeper? Let’s have a look at the character’s final words…

Audience Member: “So, do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last ten years?” Charlie Kirk: “Too many.” The crowd cheers like a bunch of brainwashed monkeys. Audience Member: “It’s five. Now, five is a lot, right? I’m going to give you some credit. Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last ten years?” Charlie Kirk (quickly responding in a “gotcha” sort of way): “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Audience Member: “Great…” A gunshot is heard and Charlie is seemingly struck.

WARNING: The video below is graphic. It’s fake af, but the imagery is still dark.

ignore the “everything I don’t like is communism” comment above

What a thought leader! Too many trans shooters! Wow. Brilliant. I mean, those were psyops, but can you believe how much brainpower is coming out of this guy’s oversized noggin!?! And throwing in gang violence when the topic was trans vs. non-trans shooters!?! This guy is next-level! What an exquisite mind! Drop that truth, Cap’n Kirk!

Or…

…maybe someone is really, really good at memorizing a garbage script. Right after a fake neck stabbing story that pushed both race war and “good immigrant” propaganda, we quickly shifted gears over to a fake neck shooting which is pushing a partisan war and anti-trans propaganda. Not to mention, people are having full-on First and Second Amendment freak outs as I write this. I mean, are we ticking boxes here or what!?! Bring on the red flag laws!

But wait! I’m having second thoughts about this being fake (*wink*). His neck blew up but he reportedly made it all the way to the hospital to get a blood tranfusion! Wow, the world got a few more minutes with this awesome martyr!?? That’s basically a Trump miracle!

An old man was immediately apprehended as a potential suspect who screamed “Shoot me! Shoot me!” for no reason whatsoever. They let him go and then released photos of another suspect.

could be a fed’s kid for all we know

And now we have a hunting rifle allegedly left in the woods just on the other side of the building Kirk was facing. I mean, if I was a gunman I would totally descend from a roof with my gun before throwing it down where cops could still find it. That makes so much sense! Genius!

it even came in a box! lmao

With a gun as crappy as that, it would take the luckiest marksman in the world to shoot someone 200+ yards away with one shot. Just look at what the news is telling us the vantage point was…

Oddly enough, the latest footage showing the alleged gunman climbing down off the building somehow disappeared the gun. Oopsy. His supposed escape route looks like a damn marathon.

We learned from another political operative podcaster Steven Crowder (who clearly enjoys journalistic privileges) that the cartridges (which magically appeared somewhere?) all had wording that expressed “transgender and anti-fascist” ideology. Because of course they did. This is so real. Not.

It appears someone even wrote a book about this and dropped it the day before. By someone, I mean AI.

With all this confusion, you would think that they are throwing out a bunch of nonsense to distract you from the fact that the ENTIRE THING WAS A HOAX.

I won’t bore you with an examination of the how Kirk’s ring moved from his ring finger to his pinky. After all, that ring has a hinge on it so the argument isn’t that strong. I won’t bother you with a deeper dive on the black thing below his right shoulder that resembled a small lav mic which just so happened to shoot up into the exact place blood was seen exiting Kirk’s person. You just need to know that in a world of deep fakes and AI, you still can’t beat a good old Hollywood squib. It’s very convenient that the seed was planted about bad Jews being out to get him, because the bulletproof vest excuse to justify whatever it was we were seeing under his shirt was a perfect story for the sheep.

And rather immediately, the coordinated propaganda campaign launched…

a sea of blue check trash

hahahahaha what?!?!

yay…more inflation as a result of transporting an empty casket

CK gets the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work in brainwashing

So, where is he now? Maybe he is going underground a bit so he can reemerge as a different character. Maybe he is living in a land far, far away (and I don’t mean in fake space!). Keep an eye on his wife and kids. Will they demand justice or slowly disappear into obscurity to join dad?

Read part two here.

