Where is the blood splatter? Why no EMTs or emergency vehicles. He gets transported to Hospital in an SUV? Guys using military signals. Squibs? Don’t make anything look real make it look like a movie so the sheep buy into it. The official narrative is retarded. Has a rifle with 24 inch barrel down his pants. Right. IWB pistol holsters uncomfortable enough. Stick a rifle down your pants and walk . Hold it up, how? Gun not with patsy as he jumps off roof and surveillance camera tracks him. Lots more idiocy. I too suspect Charley is not dead. I hope he isn’t. We won’t like the surveillance state this will help create.

Excellent article and observations so sharp they can cut. Thank you.

I've been reserving my opinion on whether they actually killed the man or not, since it's obvious they will kill w/o conscience if deemed the "right move", but each day thanks to articles like yours where irrefutable evidence is presented and astute questions are raised, I think the man is enjoying himself somewhere watching all the hoo-la-la.

If I put myself in Charlie's shoes I can imagine how bored I would be after nearly a decade of endlessly repeating debates with youngsters while carefully crafting narratives that I had little actual belief in. I would be ready for a change.

And what a dramatic exit, right? Any young thespian would cherish such a role of a lifetime.

BTW, I spent years working in film and saw SFX easily pull off an effect like the Charlie neck shot, "in camera" as it's called, since that's the best way to do it, CGI or AI being not nearly as realistic even today and time consuming and expensive, and why the good SFX people get paid a lot of money to wield their craft. I could break down frame by frame how it was likely accomplished in this case, but I assure everyone a professional SFX crew could make it look entirely and seamlessly realistic to the audience just as they did when I was up close working on crews.

AND, who controls Hollywood and the professionals that work there? Hmmm.....

