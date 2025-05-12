The Arts™ & The Science™

The Arts™ & The Science™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Researcher's avatar
The Researcher
May 12Edited

Regarding “the arts”, it’s mostly pre-programming and mind control used to influence culture by the Intel agencies (there’s 17, not just one) as part of cultural mass mind control, National identity and policies of the government, which is a private for profit corporation.

If you can find a current play or musical, movie or artist that’s offering any type of criticism of what we are really facing in terms of climate fraud, virus fraud, contagion fraud, political fraud, legal fraud, scientific fraud, educautional fraud, historical fraud or religious fraud I’d be interested to see that.

Because historically and recently art isn’t organic at all it’s a business model, highly managed and influenced with masonic agents and artists developing and promoting behavioral and cultural, political programming in all areas of the arts, including music and the visual arts.

It’s likely that “Trump” (his handlers, and the real owners of America Inc) have pushed for the reduction of funding in that area, because this panders to the Trump voting base, ie part of a sector of the populace that believes voting is real, and it allows for the introduction of the ugly, vile and stultifying AI based “art”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
May 12

The script is writ, actors cast, and the production on the cave wall (Our screens) is directed from the wings by the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet. They groom groups of Us to hate other groups, creating Their divides to keep Us conquered.

That theatres are loosing money over the Trump character's choices is part of the efforts to cast sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us where They want Us.

What a Play! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-a-play

Let's...

Escape the Cave! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/escape-the-cave

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R!CKYRANTS
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture