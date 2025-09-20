The Arts™ & The Science™

Mike Fish
Sep 20

You know I don’t give a flying fuck if Charlie Kirk got shot, although I know that he didn’t.

Chalk that up to medical people in the family, and friends that are physicians.

Big game hunting experience shows otherwise also.

I wouldn’t weep if he were to get shot, cause from what i understand Charlie’s a total asshole.

I think the same thing about candy owened, and the rest of them bought and paid for whores.

What pisses me off though, is that “they” keep pullin’ this shit.

There’s a holocaust goin’ on in Gaza.

Kids, infants, pregnant women, grammas and grampas, moms and dads, cousins, uncles, friends and shit.

And, this bullshit is what we spend our/their precious time lookin’ at, while real unarmed people are really gettin’ shot, and bombed, and starved to death.

There’s a flotilla called Sumud, tryin’ ta bring food and medicine to people who are REALLY in need. I seen some videos of little Palestinian kids who were double and triple amputees, yesterday.

One mom had two kids who have lost limbs.

Think about that for a minute.

Try to have some empathy, unlike Charlie.

I don’t give two shits about Jimmy Kimmel.

There’s more important matters at hand.

Google the Sumud Flotilla, please.

I appreciate your work, sir.

Oh yeah, fuck trump, and the rest of ‘em.

Fuck ‘em all.

Nick
Sep 20

The role playing does not end with Charlie. Jimmy and Colbert, among so MANY others, have their role. They're fucking actors! This is what they do!

Nothing of organic substance comes from any of these talking clown heads. The only thing they're shaping is the dystopic agenda the directors/screen writers (insert elite faction here) have spoon fed them.

It's all designed to bleed us of what is real, true, spiritual and meaningful.

The social sphere has clearly achieved what has been intended, as this latest trauma-based episode clearly illustrates. You're on it Ricky!

