If you need to catch up on the Charlie Kirk hoax, start here:

When I use the term “blue checks,” I’m referring to accounts on social media platforms that have been verified. More specifically, I’m talking about the particular accounts that belong to talking-head propagandists. Maybe you’ve noticed the nonstop Charlie Kirk content they’ve been churning out the past week and a half. The big accounts push your attention in certain directions, so you never have a grasp on what really went down that day. From there, smaller accounts that are desperate for engagement start mimicking—sometimes literally copying—the content of bigger names. Then, the masses share these ideas without any critical thought and the sheep simply herd themselves into ignorance for free.

In the past few days, you’ve probably seen the blue checks ramp up the theories. As long as the theories involve a Charlie Kirk death, people will latch onto them. From there, they divide and conquer themselves.

Jimmy Kimmel was already reportedly leaving the show in May so this suspension might have been preplanned well in advance. The Disney/Hulu/ABC empire is bleeding some money in the short-term due to sheep cancelling their subscriptions, but they will likely reinstate the show once the cloud of propaganda settles.

Let’s review some of that blue check misdirection…

The X account Salomondrin—with over 341K followers at the time of writing—posted a video in which he declared some dude in a white t-shirt holding a cell phone to Charlie’s right was the “killer”. He also claims the woman in white standing next to him is some kind of accomplice. This post has approximately one million views on X alone.

How did some random guy standing in the middle of the crowd shoot Kirk? With his phone says Salomondrin!

Maybe that person was in on the hoax, but there is no evidence of a firearm there an no evidence of anything being shot. No one reacts to that side. The only thing that sort of looks like a projectile didn’t come from the man in the white shirt.

Yes, the guy is doing something strange with his hands, but there is no evidence of a weapon. The little white dot (seen above) people are claiming to be the bullet came in from a different angle. Something moving at that speed would have been felt by the men nearest to Kirk. Some of these things could have been edited into the video later for all we know. Finally, if you check out the reverse angle, it quickly discredits this theory.

Blue check Ryan Matta also ran with this cell phone gun theory. His X account has over 250k followers at the time of writing. The post below attracted over 5 million people—many of them sheep!

The difference here is that this guy is blaming someone else! He decided it was one of Kirk’s private security that did the deed. The ol’ no-look shot…

Alt media darling Jeff Rense decided it was someone on Kirk’s left.

The red arrow (above) points to what Rense says is a palm pistol.

And this is allegedly the brown shirt man aiming and shooting Kirk perfectly in the neck.

Maybe the guys doing military hand signals behind Kirk was to tip off certain people in the crowd what was about to happen—a hoax.

That brings us to career hyperbolist George Webb. Whenever there is a big news story, Webb—who seemingly has unlimited funds—travels to the scene and creates numerous videos that draw no conclusions whatsoever. In fact, it seems as if his job is to talk in circles and add more confusion regarding the existing narratives. In the video below, Webb comes up with a bunch of random “sniper perches” on one side of the courtyard. Bullet trajectories can only give you so many potential options, but Webb always creates infinite possibilities. The fact that no one can come up with a satisfactory trajectory should tell us something.

Apparently, propagandist Candace Owens was given access to the video taken from the camera mounted behind Kirk under the tent. This is what she had to say.

There’s no blood. Also, there’s no bullet and no entry wound seen. All we have is other footage of what appears to be an exit wound on the front of his neck. It screams special effects to me, folks.

As we saw in my previous posts, medics were on site but completely ignored. Apparently, ambulances showed up within minutes but Kirk was already tossed into a vehicle.

If you go back and review the footage of him being tossed into the SUV, you won’t find evidence of armor or a vest which is strange because something definitely jumped underneath his shirt during the alleged shooting. There is no active bleeding in that footage. It even appears as if Kirk’s head is up without assistance. One would think it would be swinging around with no support.

In the following footage, it appears as if the chair that’s being tossed goes through a table (or stand?). Watch closely and tell me what you see. Is this the best example of fakery?

