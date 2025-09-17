Welcome all my new subs. If you haven’t already read my first pieces on the Charlie Kirk event, you can check them out here and here.

The Daily Wire reportedly netted a profit in 2023, but started to see a decline the following year with the departure of Candace Owens and, later on, Brett Cooper. In March of 2025, they would announce co-CEO Jeremy Boreing would be stepping down to an advisory role as rumors of financial troubles began to spread. By the end of the month, they would announce a round of layoffs. Co-founder Ben Shapiro attempted to dispel those rumors:

“As somebody who looks at the balance sheet, I can tell you that is certainly not the case. We are healthy, we are growing, we’re thriving. We have extremely big moves that we are looking forward to making this year.”

What are those “extremely big moves,” Ben?

Flashback: In May of 2018, the conservative youth outreach group Young America’s Foundation (YAF) sent out an interal memo stating that Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was damaging the conservative movement and that students should be warned. That fall, Shapiro would officially partner with YAF for a competing college lecture tour.

Following the CK hoax, Shapiro vowed to “pick up that blood-stained microphone where Charlie left it” and visit many college campuses this school year. After a busy 2024-2025 season with YAF, Shapiro would cancel his only date slated—September 11th of course!

how convenient

Yesterday, Shapiro and his fellow Zionist propagandist buddies Matt Walsh and Michel Knowles co-hosted The Charlie Kirk Show. Shapiro pledged a donation of $1 million to Turning Point USA to honor the legacy of Kirk.

Huh?!?

So, The Daily Wire was recently restructured financially and is now throwing cash at a trending organization that received a staggering $339 million in grants and other contributions between 2019 and 2023 alone. Of course this promotes the “Jews are taking over Turning Point USA” narrative along with the political violence and trans propaganda being churned out post-hoax. These guys seem to find every way to cause friction within the general population. Don’t take the bait.

Besides some cheesy PR and a write-off, though, what’s in it for The Daily Wire crew? Is this an attempt to leach viewers? Why would TPUSA welcome on their competitors in what should be a vulnerable moment? Or is this a veiled down payment on moves being made behind the scenes? Would it be mutually beneficial?

For The Daily Wire, they get to merge two large audiences and grab a larger market share of the alt media propaganda industry. For the Kirks, it’s an easy way for Charlie to retire from the public eye and make a quick buck. At the time of writing this, the already-multimillion dollar Kirk family’s GiveSendGo (promoted by Tucker Carlson) is sitting at over $5.2 million. That’s money that doesn’t have to be washed, folks. It’s unclear if any money will be made through life insurance policies. This will also allow “model and actress” Erika Kirk to ride on the coattails of Charlie’s “legacy” if she so chooses. What would Jesus do, Erika? Something tells me that in her fairytale, he fleeces the sheep.

Episode 311 | 3 x 11 = 33

Order of the Knights of Malta charm by the cross

left side…

All the more reason not to trust anyone in the alt media landscape who magically has an incredible amount of funding.

Share

Leave a comment