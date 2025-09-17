The Arts™ & The Science™

Bard Joseph
1d

We always give the public their heroes. We give the heroes to every faction, and then people once they hear this person say all the right things, we give releases to them because he or she speaks for ‘me’. We say go there go do that and they do it. We give our power to the authorized heroes."

Albert Pike

Scottish Freemason

RJ Sykes
1d

The controlled opposition is just that. They all work for the same puppet masters. DJT included (look how he upholds these psyops and whips up division amongst the masses, same old tricks). Real truth tellers are never allowed a big audience on the scale of these imposters. That's when we know they are legit. Platforms like 'X' that 'advocate for the truth' are some of the most restrictive platforms in reality. Add some bots to help mould perceptions, and voila. (ps. Who remembers when a number of these controlled opposition 'X' influencers posed with white folders claiming they had the Epstein files?). They keep dangling carrots to keep supporters on side ('we got them all', '500,000 sealed indictments', 'we will release the Epstein files, 'we will release the 911 files' etc, etc), but the reality is quite different.

