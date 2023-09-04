Since the COVID madness kicked off, there has been increased interest in challenging Louis Pasteur’s “germ theory” which has been the standard for diagnosing illness since the late 19th century. The theory puts forward a “one pathogen, one disease” model. It is thought that a piece of foreign organic material finds its way into a host, hijacks that host’s cells, and then turns the body into a virus factory until the “immune system” can fix the problem.

Suddenly, Antoine Béchamp's “terrain theory” seems to be having a renaissance—for good reason. Often described by the mainstream as pseudoscientific, the theory purports that the state of one’s environment determines disease.

A popular way of visualizing this is thinking about a sick goldfish. If you saw that your pet wasn’t doing well, would your first instinct be to vaccinate/medicate it (germ theory) or to change its water (terrain theory)? An honest person knows it’s much easier to prove terrain theory, so the fact that it is considered pseudoscience by entire medical institutions should give you pause before blindly accepting what “authorities” demand. Operating under germ theory tends to be more about treating symptoms (which is quite profitable) while terrain theory inspires disease prevention.

For more information on the history of these theories, check out this breakdown from Dr. Sam Bailey.

In 1969, 6 out of 12 men stationed at an Antarctic base showed symptoms of a bad cold after being completely isolated from the rest of the world for 17 weeks. How does one explain this from an epidemiological standpoint? Did someone get frisky with a penguin with the sniffles which resulted in a zoonotic jump? I’m guessing (and hoping) not.

In 1978, there were two bouts of “parainfluenza” observed in Antarctica at 10 and 29 weeks of complete isolation. The only conclusion researchers could come up with was “persistent virus shedding.”

None of the experts told you any of this, did they? No, they didn’t. This public information has been completely ignored by mainstream media, science and medicine for decades. Do you feel let down? You should.

In December of 2020, 36 people came down with COVID at a remote Chilean research station in Antarctica.

In December of 2021, at least 11 workers at the Belgian Princess Elisabeth Polar Station fell ill with COVID. Prior to arriving in Antarctica, they all quarantined, tested twice and got fully vaccinated (which we know strongly correlated to increased COVID cases). That’s two pokes in the arm to go along with two pokes in the nose just to get sick anyway.

What a mysterious virus! Of course these observations were downplayed by the media and health authorities.

Like I’ve said in previous posts, there was no evidence of a novel pathogen emerging in 2019. This can be proved by looking at: data that clearly showed strange patterns of supposed spread, ventilators that were improperly used, not treating (or possibly contributing to) other conditions like pneumonia, the misuse of therapeutics, do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders and “at-risk” veteran doctors being pulled off the floor.

A lot of people who believe iatrogenic deaths fueled the pandemic narrative won’t challenge the idea of contagious pathogens. They say it’s a distraction from what we should be doing as COVID agenda dissidents. I believe this to be a foolish stance.

Why?

Viruses, as most of the world understands them, do not exist. Perpetuating scientific misnomers is how we got here and how they will trap us here for the foreseeable future. It’s kind of a big deal, y’all.

There’s this notion that if one denies the idea of these pandemic-potential pathogens, they will be thought of as crazy and no one will take them seriously. Meanwhile, people run around with chemically tainted masks on their face to prevent them from inhaling a pathogen that would still get through the mask even if it were the cause of COVID-19. Define “crazy” for me.

Many people share a dire need to protect the idea of the invisible boogeyman. The virus defenders say it’s difficult to isolate, purify as well as prove the pathogenicity and contagiousness of these little…things.

Virologists make monkey soup in an odd attempt to prove pathogenicity.

They’ll point you to photographs of objects inside the body that could easily fit other biological definitions but—even if they are indeed correct that these particles are completely unique—they fail to prove what their role is in the disease process, thus driving any debate into a game of semantics. It’s the same idea when attempting to detect proteins to prove the existence of a pathogenic virus. It is said a PCR test cannot be misused, but you sure can make up whatever story you want with the material you detect. And don’t even get me started on “latent viruses” that hang out inside of you until your terrain …err…something triggers them back into…umm…infectious mode? Total ninjas.

The scholarly types are the most venomous when debating this topic. I sense that, deep down inside, they don’t want to look stupid when being challenged by those they consider to be laypersons (although oftentimes very well-read). So, instead of doing an experiment that proves their point, they spend their free time condescendingly putting on a public display of masturbatory arrogance. These people don’t even want to broach the idea that they might have been misled their whole lives. Truth seeking be damned.

“But Mr. Rants, my favorite internet personality told me this whole ‘no virus’ thing is a psyop and a distraction!”

Well, reader, tell your favorite internet personality that they are a psyop and a distraction (whether they know it or not). There’s a reason why very well-connected “dissidents” like Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Bret Weinstein and David E. Martin emerged during the coronamania and that’s to keep you in coronamania. My YouTube account was zapped for asking the questions they don’t and won’t touch.

This entire paradigm is the root of so much corruption, profiteering, pain and suffering. On top of that, it paved the way for some God-awful legislation that gave us pandemic preparedness programs with bloated budgets that essentially war gamed the past four years of our lives. Under the current paradigm, you can be poisoned with anything that is difficult to detect and authorities can instantly claim emergency powers. So, yeah…tell your favorite internet personality to address the following or fuck off.

Note to the haters: Before you jump straight into the character assassination of Tom Cowan by citing his more eccentric views (none of which he shared in the video) I request that you stick to the status quo. If you haven’t addressed that yet, I’m afraid you’re not ready to graduate onto criticizing other people’s exploration of more obscure topics. Baby steps.

Here are dozens of studies showing us that viruses—if they even exist at all—are not contagious pathogens.

Just a fair warning: When a narrative manager tells you to zig on this topic, you damn well better zag. When they tell you it’s some new op to sabotage the “freedom movement,” they are lying to you. Full stop. This is not a new topic. People have sacrificed a lot to resist this cruel paradigm. You only have to look back as far as the AIDS crisis to see that.

People who caught wind of medical tyranny were herded like sheep into a different trap that had already been set for them—a trap that didn’t have several years of in-your-face pandemic simulations to blow its cover. The so-called “freedom movement” was co-opted early by bad actors much like the “9/11 truth movement” was in the 2000s. These are a hallmark of all major false flag events and military operations.

Now that it is crystal clear something is amiss with this very pointed attack on good faith “virus deniers,” I leave you with one question.

It’s all good. I’ll wait.

Added 5/27/24:

Once again, transmission studies have failed and science types are coming up with quite unscientific excuses as to why the rules of virology NEVER SEEM TO HOLD UP. What a joke!

For more resources on challenging germ theory, click here.



