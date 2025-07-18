As my name suggests, I LOVE a good rant. Mark Kulacz ofLive connects the dots buried in old newspaper articles that directly correlate to childhood paralysis and the infamous Spanish Flu. Yes, correlation does not equal causation, but this one seems a bit obvious (especially since we know there are no invisible boogymen causing disease). This video regarding the mostly forgotten “lipo-vaccine” is well worth your time.
Let me know your thoughts!
I'm starting to wonder if the DDT story was used to cover up the damage from intramuscular injection once they figured out what happened.
I say bingo. There is zero point to jabbing crap (of any kind) into healthy People, and only if it is likely to save a life in an emergency maybe - MAYBE - it is a good choice.
How They got People to think that jabbing toxins into flesh was a good thing, I have no clue. I'm just grateful that I have refused jabs for 40+ years.