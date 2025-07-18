The Arts™ & The Science™

R!CKYRANTS
Jul 18

I'm starting to wonder if the DDT story was used to cover up the damage from intramuscular injection once they figured out what happened.

Amaterasu Solar
Jul 18

I say bingo. There is zero point to jabbing crap (of any kind) into healthy People, and only if it is likely to save a life in an emergency maybe - MAYBE - it is a good choice.

How They got People to think that jabbing toxins into flesh was a good thing, I have no clue. I'm just grateful that I have refused jabs for 40+ years.

