Do you remember when Trump tweeted about being a “stable genius” during his first term as president? Quick reminder…

These tweets seemed to show Trump inarticulately declaring his high level of intelligence and mental health. But what if what we’re looking at here is actually a financial dog whistle?

Back in May, Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee introduced the GENIUS Act. This bill, having already been passed into law back in July, “establishes a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins”. So…stable(coin) genius? Are they trolling us or is Trump working with the predator class to set up a massive market bubble like we saw back in 2008? Crypto influencer Alexander Lorenzo explains his shadow banking theory and how the powers-that-be will skirt protections from the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act…

Will the Trump family make out like bandits before their time in office is up? Will stablecoin funny money be used to expedite AI, data centers, earth mining and 15-minute cities? We’ll soon see.

