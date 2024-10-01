Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel, 48, passed away from a (now less) rare cancer called metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo, 58, just passed away from brain cancer.

Gavin Creel (left) and Dikembe Mutombo (right) have died of cancer.

“Trust the science,” they said.

“Do it for grandma,” they said.

“There’s nothing in the shots that can harm you,” they said.

These people have absolutely no idea what is in the shots. So many of us—especially in America—have been following a false paradigm for so long and have made so many fatal mistakes, that we may be unable to rebound. We have become a virtue signaling death cult pretending as if the pharmaceutical industry and the world’s largest military haven’t closely collaborated while running psyops on mainstream media channels that play pharma ads multiple times an hour. Do the masses swallow this pill so easily because it stealthily crept up on them or are they simply too poisoned and programmed to see the problem with this picture?

“It’s the new normal,” they told you mockingly. “And yes, the erection of 5G towers all over the world was absolutely an ‘essential business’ in 2020.”

A plethora of issues caused by EMFs.

Bill Gates laughs with his cancer-free family.

Broadway’s Other Curious Victims (All Under 70)

Producer Adam Epstein, 49, died of brain cancer on August 13, 2024.

Actor/producer Ron Simons, 63, died unexpectedly on June 12, 2024.

Stage manager Thom Gates, 51, died after being hit by a train on May 8, 2024. It’s unclear if the accident was due to a health emergency.

Agent Jay Kane, 65, died after a “brief illness” on April 24, 2024.

Actor Thay Floyd, 43, was found dead on April 17, 2024.

Actress Sarah Chase, 41, survived fallopian tube cancer in the spring of 2024.

Actress Linda Balgord, 64, died suddenly on March 6, 2024.

Actor Hinton Battle, 67, died after a “lengthy illness” on January 30, 2024.

Actress Sarah Rice, 68, died of cancer on January 6, 2024.

Company manager Robert Nolan, 69, died after a “brief illness” on December 27, 2023

Producer Luigi Caiola, 64, died unexpectedly on November 26, 2023.

Actress Haydn Gwynne, 66, died of cancer on October 20, 2023.

Composer Steven Lutvak, 64, died of a pulmonary embolism on October 9, 2023.

Actor Michael McGrath, 65, died suddenly in his home on September 14, 2023.

Playwright (off-Broadway) Nathan Louis Jackson, 44, passed away presumably from a cardiac issue on August 22, 2023.

Actor Ron Cephas Jones, 66, had double lung surgery in May of 2020 because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and died on August 19, 2023.

Actor Chris Peluso, 40, died on August 15, 2023, after being diagnosed with the debilitating schizoaffective disorder.

Actor Clifton Oliver, 47, died on August 2, 2023 after spending the last six weeks of his life in hospital and hospice with an undisclosed illness.

Actor Jeffrey Carlson, 48, died of dilated cardiomyopathy on July 6, 2023.

Actor John Deyle, 68, died of esophageal cancer on June 22, 2023.

Director Adam Brace, 43, died from complications following a stroke on April 29, 2023.

Artistic director Todd Haimes, 66, died of bone cancer on April 19, 2023.

Actor Ben Lipitz, 58, passed away from cancer on April 18, 2023.

Producer/composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber, 43, died of gastric cancer on March 25, 2023.

Choreographer Peggy Hickey, 61, died of breast cancer on January 22, 2023.

Dancer Stephanie Bissonnette, 32, died of brain cancer on December 17, 2023.

Playwright (off-Broadway) Bridgette Wimberly, 68, died on December 1, 2023 after a series of strokes.

Actor Quentin Lee, 34, died of colon cancer on November 29, 2022.

Choreographer Chet Walker, 68, died of cancer on October 21, 2022.

Director Scott Barnes, 68, died of pulmonary fibrosis on August 23, 2022.

Dancer/choreographer Darius Barnes, 34, died of an undisclosed cause in July of 2022.

Actor David McDonald, 63, died of a heart attack on July 13, 2022.

Producer Steve Fickinger, 62, died suddenly on June 21, 2022.

Actor Ray Liotta, 67, passed away in his sleep on May 26, 2022.

Actress Hollis Resnik, 66, died of congestive heart failure on April 17, 2022.

Theatrical manager Gary McAvay, 68, died in his sleep on February 10, 2022.

Actor/comedian Bob Saget, 65, died from blunt force trauma to the head on January 9, 2022. It’s unclear if he fell due to a medical emergency.

Visual designer Vincent J. Sainato, 55, died of cancer on January 8, 2022.

Actor Peter Scolari, 66, died of cancer on October 22, 2021.

Actress Karla Burns, 66, died on June 4, 2021 after a series of strokes.

Actor Paul Ritter, 54, died of brain cancer on April 5, 2021.

Actor David Romano, 69, died of a “heart ailment” on December 26, 2020.

Actress Rebecca Luker, 59, died of ALS on December 23, 2020. Even the NIH admits that electrical trauma might trigger it.

Actress Doreen Montalvo, 56, died from a stroke on October 17, 2020.

Lighting designer Howell Binkley, 64, died of lung cancer on August 14, 2020.

Actor Nick Cordero, 41, died while being treated for “COVID” on July 5, 2020.

Actor Chris Trousdale, 34, died while being treated for “COVID” on June 2, 2020.

Artistic director John McCormack, 61, died while being treated for “COVID” on May 18, 2020.

Composer Adam Schlesinger, 52, died while being treated for “COVID” on April 1, 2020.

Actor Mark Blum, 69, died while being treated for “COVID” on March 25, 2020.

Actress Laurel Griggs, 13, died of a heart attack after an apparent asthma attack on November 5, 2019. Had 5G mmWave technology already been deployed in NYC? The answer is yes.

Vilified actress Laura Osnes seems to be doing just fine!

Does anything stand out to you? Leave me your thoughts in the comments.

