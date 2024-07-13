Them: “When you talk about the New World Order, you sound like a crazy conspiracy theorist!”

You: “Whether you like it or not, the New World Order is a thing and you can see it playing out right in front of your eyes.”

Them: “No, it’s not.”

You: “Oh, yeah?”

Them: “Yeah. You sound weird and paranoid.”

You: “Then why do so many presidents talk about it? Why was the first George Bush obsessed with it?!?”

You: “Was he paranoid?!?” Was he a crazy conspiracy theorist?!? Did his speechwriter accidentally give him the wrong script several times over?!?”

Them: “You should read more books.”

You: “Oh, really? Like the Three Little Pigs? 50 Shades of Gray? The dictionary? What books do I need to read for your approval? Ones that align with your worldview and confirm your biases?”

Them: “Anything not written by a conspiracy theorist.”

You: “Do you typically contact authors to inquire about theories they might have before cracking their books open?”

Them: “No.”

You: “You do know that just because something goes to print doesn’t make it factual, right?”

Them: “Sure.”

You: “You do know that history has been written by the victors of war and other influential types, right?”

Them: “You’re sounding like a crazy conspiracy theorist again.”

You: “But it’s really a thing. It’s called revisionist history. As a book reader, you should probably know that. You do know that you have to at least try to determine if what you’re reading actually has any merit or not, right? Right?!? I thought you read books?”

Them: “I do. More than you, obviously.”

You: “You’re a fucking moron.”

