This is the second part of a series of posts dedicated to showing people that the COVID operation was a meticulously planned event that spanned over many years. To read the first part, click here.

I think it’s really important for people to understand that this was not just bureaucrats overreacting or “moving at the speed of science” for public health. While many people in positions of influence might not grasp exactly what happend or why it happened, they do know that certain powers that be influenced their decisions. I am still attempting to connect all the dots myself.

Without further ado, I give you the next clue that COVID was a planned operation…

25. Scripted Productions

Operation Dark Winter, a smallpox bioterrorism attack simulation in 2001, was mentioned in my last post. The day after 9/11, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was meant to participate in a bioterror drill called Project TRIPOD.

Was the 2002 Olympic torch double-helix DNA?

In 2005, the exercise Atlantic Storm—another smallpox scenario—was produced by the Center for Biosecurity of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the Center for Transatlantic Relations of Johns Hopkins University, and the Transatlantic Biosecurity Network.

The focus then shifted over to naturally ocurring pathogens—zoonoses if you will. In 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation sent out a newsletter with four different scenarios for the future.

Predictive programming?

People couldn’t help but notice the now-infamous Lock Step. It reads:

LOCK STEP Scenario Narratives A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain—originating from wild geese—was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly 20 percent of the global population and killing 8 million in just seven months, the majority of them healthy young adults. The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.

Man, these rich people really are omnipotent.

In 2011, the EU would publish a comic book aptly titled Infected.

Damn hospital protocols!!

The blurb from the website:

Ms Chan Wenling and her friend-from-the-future are engaged in an exciting adventure to convince people to act together and save the world. While the story may be fictional, it is nevertheless intertwined with some factual information.

They always seem to intertwine fact and fiction don’t they? At the end of the comic, there is information on zoonoses, pandemic preparedness and the One Health Initiative—an effort to get public-private collaboration going to combat potential pandemics.

Also in 2011, the CDC one-upped their cross-Atlantic colleagues by releasing the comic strip Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse. This one attempted to merge prion disease (which can actually be caused by the COVID shots) with preparing for a natural disaster. How relevant 12 years later.

During the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London, there was a very unsettling tribute to the UK’s National Health Service. Maybe some predictive programming? You decide.

It starts off as a seemingly innocent dance with dancer-actors playing nurses and child patients—besides the (all-seeing?) London Eye replica with carriages that represent the 32 burroughs but are numbered to 33 because 13 is unlucky. Fun fact: the London Eye is not a ferris wheel because it rests on an A-frame (or pyramid). In fact, the perimeter of the stadium appears to be lined with pyramids with capstones that form a crown (corona). The choreography quickly becomes much darker.

Do you see what I see?

By the end of 2012, it was time for more live simulations. The Robert Koch Institute of Germany would host federal authorities in a pandemic exercise. The premise centers around the fictional virus “Modi-Sars” that originates in—you guessed it!—Asia before spreading around the world. With a 10% mortality rate, it is doing some serious damage and it will take at least 3 years to get a vaccine for this bug. If only they could move at the speed of science!

In the UK, they would hold a three-day event in 2016 known as Cygmus—a preparedness simulation involving an influenza outbreak scenario. The world narrative really starts to shift towards respiratory illness at this time.

In the wake of the West African Ebola event, the UN Secretary General created a Global Health Crises Task Force that performed 33 pandemic simulations in 18 countries from July 2016 to June 2017. One of the simulations was performed at the World Economic Forum in Davos and another at the first health ministers meeting of the G20 countries. They promoted private sector partnerships and concluded that the World Health Organization should coordinate the prioritization of global research and development efforts for diseases that pose the greatest threat. The WHO announced its collaboration with the Davos-born Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) which was co-founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, as well as the governments of India and Norway—home to the organization’s headquarters.

Also in 2016, the World Bank and IMF would get in on the action:

During the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, the first-ever Simulation Exercise on Pandemic Preparedness was held for Ministers of Finance from selected countries which receive funds from IDA, the Bank’s fund for the poorest countries. Several countries were represented at the meeting including: Bangladesh, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Trinidad and Tobago. The Ministers had a directed discussion framed by two videos which showcased a fictional country which is first in the early stages of a disease outbreak and then in the midst of a severe outbreak several months later.

…

The World Bank Group through its IDA 18 window will be supporting at least 25 countries develop pandemic preparedness plans.

Just before the inaugaration of President Trump in 2017, NORTHCOM (the United States Northern Command with jurisdiction in the USA, Mexico and The Bahamas) released their Branch Plan 3560. The purpose of this plan was to prepare for the use of military resources in the event of an influenza or other infectious disease outbreak. The document includes shelter-in-place going into effect.

NORTHCOM Branch Plan 3560

There would be a distinct shift in simulations heading into Trump’s term. In 2017, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted The SPARS Pandemic—a scenario set between the years of 2025 and 2028.

Super spike proteins!

The premise of this exercise would revolve around a coronavirus outbreak in St. Paul, Minnesota. Seems a bit on the nose, no?

In April 2018, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would publish a video of Bill expressing his concerns regarding a potential global flu pandemic along with an accompanying mortality simulation animation. He would promote the idea of gene therapy vaccines.

The very next month, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security would host another event called Clade X. This exercise would encourage government officials, academics and members of the health security community to buy into the idea of quickly produced vaccines to save economies. The plot of this one centered around a moderately contagious and moderately lethal novel parainfluenza virus. Hmm.

In 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would host an Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response priority event in the wake of the Ebola and Zika operations. The pathogen of choice for the hauntingly named Crimson Contagion was the H7N9 avian influenza.

But what’s a global operation without exercises in the east? In September of 2019, ahead of the Wuhan Military Games, Wuhan Customs would host an emergency response drill. The Chinese add a bit of flair to their scripts—this one involving a “Myanmar ore” brought on an airplane that exceeded the standard radiation level. Of course, passengers had issues breathing along with unstable vital signs.

The next month, the infamous Event 201 would be held in New York City. Sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, this tabletop coronavirus outbreak simulation would involve a whole cast of actors. Participants included both national and international health authorities and members of government.

Just when you think there couldn’t possibly have been another one of these things prior to the COVID operation, I point to Pacific Eclipse from December of 2019. The PLuS Alliance and Stratium Global hosted this multi-state event for a range of operational stakeholders from the U.S. and Five Eyes countries.

Was this a pandemic of coincidences or a giant conspiracy?

Still not convinced? Fine by me. 24 clues to go…

