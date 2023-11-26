For years now, there has been great debate as to what exactly went down in 2019-2020. The media, as directed by “authorities,” immediately ran with a story about a “zoonotic jump” possibly happening in a Chinese wet market. Without any evidence whatsoever, it was posited that an animal—maybe a bat or a pangolin or even a raccoon dog—carried a pathogen that didn’t seem to greatly impact the host but could “spill over” into humans. Due to the interconnectedness of these times, that pathogen could then cause a worldwide pandemic.

Because this came from the official narrative managers, people found this fairytale acceptable. After all, companies like Metabiota have long used their huge sums of grant money to deploy “virus hunters” to exotic locations to collect samples of these scary foreign germs. The work of Metabiota founder Nathan Wolfe is so important, he became an advisor for the film Contagion, which closely worked with W. Ian Lipkin of Columbia University. Lipkin would inspire actor Elliot Gould’s character, Dr. Ian Sussman. He is indeed a man that is sus.

Of course Lipkin is known for his work narrative management on the first “SARS outbreak” back in 2002-2003 and would later be a player in the COVID operation. Lipkin and Columbia University’s relationship with this star-studded cast was so great, the school enlisted the Hollywood ensemble to do propaganda videos essentially telling people to follow orders. These famous people must have access to information we the masses do not, so it is probably best we listen to these charismatic performers, right? Right?!?! I suppose you can count Hollywood’s recent love affair with pandemics as the 31st clue suggesting COVID was an operation of orchestrated events.

For those who were never going to accept the zoonosis story, the operation needed to have another narrative lined up to catch skeptics. Conveniently, the origin of this mystery illness is tied to Wuhan where a rare Chinese BSL-4 lab happened to be. Although the media ran numerous stories on botched protocols and shady behavior—and they continue to pump out new stories to this day—no one can point to real evidence that a pathogen escaped this lab to start a pandemic because no evidence exists. In fact, no one has proven the existence any viruses as they are defined.

This is where our programming often kicks in. It’s also where bad actors insert their commentary. People will argue that it’s not important to prove viruses do not exist. I find it incredible when someone has that stance, given that this paradigm is the core of a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry as well as what our mainstream medical institutions operate under. This paradigm unnecessarily inflicts harm on countless patients. It is used as an excuse for authoritarians to invoke emergency powers and create mandates that have absolutely nothing to do with public health whatsoever. It’s a big deal, guys. And no, the science isn’t settled. That’s cult mentality.

We’re also programmed to assume COVID was random or a mistake and that everything that happened was simply leadership improvising to the best of their abilities. We’re meant to think things didn’t quite work out due to a lack of preparedness and a general inability to predict what the invisible boogeyman is going to do next. We’re also meant to think the solutions provided were the best ones available at the time. It’s hard to shake a mythology that was embedded deep within us during our formative years.

I oftentimes encounter those who argue that it would take so many people who were “in on it” to pull off a massive operation like COVID. This is simply wrong. It takes a handful of people who know how all the pieces fit together—all of whom are likely carefully monitored and possibly even blackmailed (remember Epstein?). Everyone else falls victim to compartmentalization. They might notice something is wrong—and may even speak up about it—but their failure to connect all the dots to see the big picture won’t lead to some grand realization about the operation. If they do get too close to the target, they can be banished to the dark corners of the internet or even physically targeted. When false paradigms and bad business practices are normalized over time, operations like COVID naturally feel like some kind of blunder when they’re anything but that.

Without further ado, I give you (in semi-chronological order) a countdown of 30 clues that let us know COVID was a planned operation. Many of these clues are not impressive on their own, but hang tight. You can only have so many coincidences before something goes from unlikely to essentially impossible.

30. “Conspiracy Theorists” Predicted Mass Vaccination

For decades, there have been predictions in fringe literature and rumblings on “alternative websites” about a planned pandemic caused by a pathogen which would then lead to compulsory vaccination. I think these rumors were not only allowed to proliferate, but were actually encouraged. If you’re going to pull off a massive operation knowing people have access to sensitive information, it might be best to float the rumor out into the public sphere ahead of time and then link it to individuals or groups sold to the public as untrustworthy characters. The more variations of that theory you put out, the more ridiculous the speculation seems. Here is one example found in the infamous Behold a Pale Horse by the late Bill Cooper.

The chief recommendation was to develop a microbe which would attack the autoimmune system and thus render the development of a vaccine impossible. The orders were given to develop the microbe and to develop a prophylactic and a cure. The microbe would be used against the general population and would be introduced by vaccine. The prophylactic was to be used by the ruling elite. The cure will be administered to the survivors when it is decided that enough people have died.

This is useful for the powers that be because it blends some truth (such as there being nefarious intentions behind a vaccination program) with the same old fairytales of microbes and viruses. Many people today sense something is very wrong, but they are trying to articulate these issues under a false paradigm specifically designed to limit their efforts.

In 2006, filmmaker and activist Aaron Russo was interviewed by alt news firebrand Alex Jones. In the interview, he discussed knowledge he allegedly received from his relationship with a Rockefeller. Russo stated that the ultimate goal of the bankers was to create a one-world government where the masses have RFID chips inside their body which can hold digital currency. How do you think you get everyone on board with a chipping program? Maybe by tricking them with a vaccination campaign perhaps?

Russo would die of cancer the following year. Was it all an act? Did he suffer consequences for having loose lips? You decide.

Finally, we have the biggest bearer of bad news—Dr. Rima Laibow. In 2009, she appeared in an episode of the show Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura. She dramatically flew into a small airport to briefly meet with Ventura himself. Her message? The World Health Organization thinks the world is overpopulated and wants to use compulsory vaccination (under the guise of voluntary vaccination) to cull and sterilize most of the world. The U.S. military could use FEMA sites as camps for those not in compliance. Where have we seen something like that before?

For what it’s worth, this was the one episode in the show’s three seasons to be pulled from syndication after it aired.

drew from personal experience to put in his two cents about Laibow.

Is all of this just one big military intelligence operation? What is really the end game here?

Finally, I give you a video from 2010 that includes a compelling story told by Project Camelot’s Bill Ryan from an anonymous ex-military witness in the UK who allegedly attended a meeting in the City of London (not to be confused with London the city) back in 2005. “China will catch a cold,” he was told among other things that are currently geopolitically relevant.

Interesting.

29. Anthrax, AIDS and Gene Therapy

U.S. soldiers who served during the first Gulf War received several doses of an anthrax vaccine. By the mid-90s, it was becoming evident that those who served during that time started getting very sick, but these horrific symptoms were not from battle as many of these patients hadn’t seen action. Naturally, people began linking anthrax vaccines to what would be termed Gulf War Syndrome.

From A Killer Enterprise: How One Of Big Pharma’s Most Corrupt Companies Plans To Corner The Covid-19 Cure Market by Whitney Webb:

Pentagon auditors had found that much of the money awarded to BioPort was unaccounted for and the money they were able to trace had failed to go towards renovating their vaccine production facility, which had lost its license until numerous sanitary problems (sanitary and otherwise) were fixed. Meanwhile, scores of soldiers who had suffered ill health effects from BioPort’s anthrax vaccine, some disabled for life, began speaking out, bringing BioPort’s most critical product and chief source of income under unwanted scrutiny. While BioPort seemingly faced imminent ruin from these and other scandals in August 2001, the 2001 anthrax attacks that followed a month later came at just the right time for the company, as demand for their anthrax vaccine soon skyrocketed, resulting in new lucrative government contracts. Their license was also quickly renewed thanks to intervention from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) despite many of the problems with its production facility persisting.

So, just when a production facility looked like it was on its last leg, a mysterious chain of events regarding letters filled with anthrax gave the HHS an excuse to keep them afloat. It would later become known that the mailings were an inside job and the patsy would be a man named Bruce Ivins who would allegedly commit suicide before going to trial.

During this time, however, there were other companies trying to make moves in the anthrax vaccine arena and some were attempting to usher in a new type of injectable product—gene therapy. In the following video, researcher Mark Kulacz of

Live gives us a great recap of the events that were meant to shift the paradigm and how they connect to the long-awaited AIDS vaccine. If you watch long enough, our

friend Nathan Wolfe enters the timeline.

Contagion

We’re supposed to trust the science coming from people whose colleagues mysteriously die young. Hmm.

Emergent BioSolutions (rebranded from Bioport) partnered with Novavax to manufacture their COVID-19 injectable product which is now being advertised heavily in the U.S.

Update (7/1/24): Mark from

Live did a

of the numerous anthrax attack predictions prior to 9/11 and how they have been rolled into the COVID operation.

28. The Shift from Terrorism to Emerging Pandemics

The U.S. government couldn’t stop talking about bioterrorism in 2001. Operation Dark Winter was a bioterrorist attack simulation conducted from June 22 to June 23, 2001. The unwinnable scenario involved a smallpox attack in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It was co-written by Tara O’Toole and Tom Inglesby of the Johns Hopkins Center for Civilian Biodefense Strategies, both of whom would later be major players in the COVID operation. It can’t be forgotten that Vice President Joe Biden predicted a “dark winter” in his final presidential debate against President Trump in 2020.

Even the day before 9/11, then-Senator Joe Biden talked about a potential anthrax release. He encouraged a national security pivot away from missile defense and over to biosurveillance with his Global Pathogen Surveillance Act of 2002. He even hinted at a newly forming Department of Homeland Security which was in the works before the events of 9/11.

It must be a coincidence that a withered Biden would later become president during the COVID operation, considering he had been all in on this agenda for at least two decades prior. It must also be a coincidence that he served as Vice President under President Obama, who, as a state senator of Illinois in 2005, traveled to Ukraine with Senator Dick Lugar to participate in the signing of the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction agreement.

Mark Kulacz suggests that there may have been a bigger bioterrorism plot brewing, such as an aerosolized anthrax attack during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. During this period, Dr. Robert Malone was helping set up a breast cancer tissue banking lab at Windber Medical Center in Pennsylvania which just happened to be located minutes away from and responded to the Shanksville crash site on 9/11.

In 2002, Vice President Dick Cheney declared that he wanted to vaccinate the entire nation’s population for smallpox for protection in the event of a terrorist attack. While it never went further than military vaccinations, it’s interesting to note that Britain followed Cheney’s lead by stockpiling smallpox vaccines while Israel inoculated emergency workers.

For whatever reasons, the bioterrorism narrative fizzled out and there was a shift of focus over to “emerging” natural pathogens. Of course, the theory of AIDS being caused by a monkey virus had been tossed around for quite some time and West Nile had already been introduced to the public in 1999. However, it would be the hyped SARS story of 2003 that would really launch the zoonosis narrative. By 2020, the vaccine market would grow six-fold.

27. SARS

The official narrative is that a coronavirus jumped from horseshoe bats to a farming community in the Guangdong region of China. From there, the virus would spread to other regions of China and eventually land in Toronto, Ottawa, San Francisco, Ulaanbaatar, Manila, Singapore, Taiwan, Hanoi and Hong Kong. The Metropole Hotel incident in Hong Kong is supposed to be a key story showing person-to-person transmission of this alleged coronavirus. As the story goes, Dr. Liu Jianlun—having just treated SARS patients at a hospital in Guangdong—infected as many as 16 people at this hotel. Those guests would then travel to Canada, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Published in The Saskatoon StarPhoenix on March 25, 2003 was some pushback to this theory. Dr. Frank Plummer, the head of Health Canada’s national microbiology laboratory in Winnipeg, said his tests came back negative for coronavirus but had evidence of human metapneumovirus.

A human virus? That might be a tougher sell to the general public as more and more “emerging pathogens” are predicted to arise in the near future. Needless to say, this theory did not gain any traction.

Another person who disagreed with the coronavirus narrative was David Crowe. Known for reviving an AIDS dissident group currently known as Rethinking AIDS, Crowe is known for taking the Peter Duesberg stance of believing in HIV while also believing it is not the cause of AIDS. Unfortunately, this half-challenge of germ theory—which was possibly to appease career scientists such as “retrovirus expert” Duesberg—is likely a large reason why these dissident groups were not very successful.

In an uncompleted book entitled The Infectious Myth, Crowe pointed out the mysterious rise and fall of the vague disease known as SARS. He also took note that the man who allegedly infected several people that he never came in contact with at a hotel was traveling with his wife who never fell ill. What a strange virus, eh? In fact, it’s so strange that a Guangdong hospital mixed SARS and AIDS patients on the same floor and not a single AIDS patient or hospital worker fell ill with SARS.

Depending on location, doctors were quick to use drugs like antibiotics, ribavirin (a drug similar to AZT), methylprednisolone and remdesivir manufacturer Gilead’s oseltamivir. In severe cases, invasive mechanical ventilation was used but resulted in higher morality compared to patients who received non-invasive ventilation. Where have we seen this before?

Oh yeah…COVID.

Johns Hopkins, known for virus fearmongering, admits this doozy.

Dr. Frank Plummer died suddenly on February 4, 2020 while on business in Nairobi, Kenya. He was 67.

David Crowe died of a swift, aggressive cancer on July 12, 2020. He was 63.

Of course, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases would jump on the opportunity to make a vaccine in three years for a coronavirus never proven to exist. One benefactor of this campaign would be COVID propagandist Dr. Peter Hotez, who has been tight with big pharma since the beginning of his career in 1989. He has also been friendly with Fauci, Bill Gates, mainstream media, as well as Presidents Clinton and Obama.

goes into greater depth on Hotez:

SARS came and went so fast that the money quickly dried up for coronavirus vaccine research. Considering how dangerous they were turning out to be, it’s a good thing that happened. Still, this would contribute to a future with a seemingly unlimited amount of grant money committed to vaccine research for a variety of alleged viruses.

On April 4, 2003, George W. Bush signed an executive order adding SARS to the list of quarantinable diseases. By the end of that month, the CDC would release a fact sheet normalizing the idea of a SARS quarantine. While SARS was still the topic of a lot of discussions, our friends O’Toole and Inglesby of Dark Winter fame would go on to co-author the report Disease Mitigation Measures in the Control of Pandemic Influenza. The document would note that a World Health Organization Writing Group concluded that “forced isolation and quarantine are ineffective and impractical.” They also noted that travel restrictions have generally been ineffective. Due to unfettered corruption in politics and mainstream science, it’s clear that many observations like this get memory-holed.

26. Obama Gets Rid of Informed Consent

One of the last things President Obama did in his final term was sign the 21st Century Cures Act, which would allow researchers to waive the requirement for informed consent in cases where clinical testing of drugs or devices poses no more than “minimal risk.” Of course, the same people who tell you COVID vaccines are “safe” get to predetermine what trials will pose minimal risk before they’ve even happened.

Thanks, Obama!

Still not convinced? That’s okay. We’ve got 25 clues to go…

