The USA has a unique problem with grand—dare I say performative?—acts of violence domestically. It also has a problem with mass devastation overseas. In Obama’s final year in office, America dropped 26,171 bombs in 7 Muslim-majority countries. Is the violence at home simply chickens coming home to roost or is violence also orchestrated from within by clandestine forces? Does this country really have some of the most unique villains in the west by pure chance or is something else going on?

Whether it’s motive, forensic evidence, post-incident interviews or conflicting reports, several of the more famous mass casualty events don’t add up. The stories of Ruby Ridge, Waco, the Oklahoma City bombing, Columbine, 9/11, Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombing, the Orlando night club shooting, the Dallas protest shooting, the Vegas concert shooting, Parkland, January 6th and Uvalde all had a lot of problems. When you ask questions, the answers only result in more questions. In fact, if there is immediate and constant national coverage—which not all mass casualty events get—there is usually something very fishy going on.

In the 90s, there were numerous false flag events—meaning they did happen but not how you were told—with many real victims. In recent years, completely staged events have been folded into the mix. If there are indeed “copycat killers” out there, they’re certainly not getting the same amount of coverage as these very managed events.

This brings us to the Nashville shooting, where a 28-year-old trans man named Audrey (Aiden?) Hale allegedly entered a Presbyterian school/church named Covenant and killed 6 people before being gunned down by police himself. Hale supposedly left behind a manifesto—as these dramatic tales often include—along with a map (of the school they already know?) that have not been released to the public (of course). However, police were very quick to release some body cam footage from officers that were involved in the response. It feels like quite the rebound after last year’s shooting in Uvalde had countless officers standing around doing absolutely nothing.



The fact that the alleged shooter identified as trans plays right into a growing culture war centered around trans identity and related medical procedures for children. Pair that with the longstanding gun control conversation and we have a story that seems to be almost too on the nose for what’s currently being pushed politically. This easily pits trans activists against religious fundamentalists, but makes things very confusing as the anti-gun crowd now find themselves overlapping with the anti-trans crowd. It’s a recipe for finger-pointing, endless arguments and distraction.

It also encourages those who support guns to bend the knee to ever-expanding “red flag” laws which give authorities the power under local statutes to confiscate guns from those determined to be mentally ill or deemed a threat. There will be endless debates as to whether or not gender dysphoria is a mental illness of great concern, but many will ignore the fact that we have made millions mentally unwell by prescription.

Reports have said Hale had suffered an emotional distorder. Between that and clues that Hale recently came out as trans, it’s unclear what combination of drugs (if any) he was taking. We do know testosterone can impact behavior and we can only speculate about a potentially devastating outcome from combining these treatments with prescription drugs.

recently republished a piece on the link between antidepressants and mass shooters:

This author has a ton of great insight on all things allopathy, but does not understand just how many of these events have been manipulated for mass consumption. To sell the idea of dangerous, gun-toting loners, mental instability is an easy tool. Still, it’s important to understand just how much the pharmaceutical industry—that one would think is meant to help us—actually hurts us.

So, what really happened in Nashville?



It’s a good question and we may learn more in the coming days. For now, we have a lot of debate as to whether or not the police body cam footage of Hale matches up with the building security cameras. Below, you’ll see a closeup of the VANS shoes with a fiery design one officer caught the shooter wearing next to many frames from the security cameras.

Some argue that they are definitely the same shoes, just with different “color saturations” in the images. Now that could be possible, but I’m not sold that these are the same kicks. It has also been reported that Hale fired 152 rounds. We have seen large numbers like this reported in several of these shootings, but we never get an explanation of how these often-amateur shooters pull this off with such ease. Simply looking at the picture below, could you fathom this person carrying that many rounds?

If we take a closer look at where the shooter was taken down with several rounds of gunfire, we don’t see any blood splatter on the wall, window, carpet or clothing. Hmm.

Might this have been an active shooter drill? Although maybe unsurprising these days, we have seen recent drills at schools prior to reported shootings. If we take a closer look at the footage, it's possible no casings were being discharged from the weapons in Nashville.

And, because people are trained by years of gaslighting to come up with an excuse to justify why the above observation can’t be right, we have another side-by-side comparison.

Look closely at the freeze frames below. Do you see what I see?

Is this gun shooting pellets?!?

Let’s take a look at another officer’s camera, shall we?

There seems to be random gunfire before they get to the isolated perpetrator. Who fired and why? Who is reloading? What broke the glass? Are these sound effects? Why is there no timestamp on this video? Again, where are the casings being ejected from the gun?

If you were the officer who took out the perpetrator of a mass shooting that’s getting national coverage, wouldn’t you talk about it with someone in your family?

Regardless of what conclusion you draw from the information above, this story only gets stranger. Apparently on vacation in Nashville at this time was gun control activist Ashbey Beasley from Highland Park, Illinois. Beasley allegedly attended a July 4th parade last year where a man shot and killed several people. She not only heard about the Nashville incident immediately after it happened, but showed up to a press conference held by local police and jumped on the mics afterwards.

Was this organic or prearranged? I’ll let you decide for yourself. Also seen in the clip above is Shaundelle Brooks, who lost her son in a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch. The family was awarded an eye-opening $212 million in damages, but apparently Brooks has also become a gun control activist herself. Beasley mentioned she was in town visiting her sister-in-law, but was also there to meet up with Brooks.

Ironically, her vacation turned into a press tour with her buddy Shaundelle.

But worry not! She’s, like, a fact person. You won’t see this Illinoisan talking about gun violence in the neighboring city of Chicago, though.

If that whole saga wasn’t weird enough, Melissa Joan Hart of Clarissa Explains It All fame gave us a rather interesting explanation.

So, being within driving distance of two different school shootings isn’t really direct involvement, but I’ll give her a pass on that one. She said she helped little kids out of the woods and reunited some with their parents. Y’know, I just can’t imagine how that would have happened, MJH, but you do you, girl.

There have been very few interviews from friends and family of Hale, but the ones that have taken place certainly raise an eyebrow. Although some of her teammates from her middle school basketball team have since passed away in car accidents, the few contacted for comment describe her as awkward and obsessive. The sole teammate to do live interviews was Averianna Patton, who called the suicide hotline and the sheriff's department after apparently receiving the following messages from Hale under the name Aiden.

Patton would do a bit of a media tour of her own, appearing on ABC, FOX and popping up on CNN a couple times. She is pretty used to the cameras, as the personality “Averianna” (real name Paige) became known during her time as a journalism student at Middle Tennessee State University. She went on to do sideline reporting for ESPN3, worked red carpets, and is a known voice on local radio.

Patton's trajectory eerily reminds me of alleged Pulse nightclub survivor Patience Carter (now Patience Murray) who at the time was an intern at FOX News and an aspiring hip hop star. Since then, she has become a writer, started a non-profit foundation, launched a podcast, graduated NYU with an MCC Resilience Award, and filmed an EMMY-nominated docuseries with her husband who is an entrepreneur. I'm quite impressed that she could accomplish all of this when she couldn't even keep her survivor story straight.

What else have we learned about Hale?

A former college classmate only referred to as Cody said they were commercial illustration majors together. He was quoted as saying Hale "dressed like a little kid" and had a "child-like obsession with staying a child" (huh?). It’s important to note that the article published by the Albany Herald had 7 contributors from CNN.

Possibly the Cody in question.

One theory that has gained some traction online involves a sexual abuse scandal that happened at Covenant Church. Because Hale attended the adjoining school during that timeframe, some believe he may have been abused and sought retaliation. This makes the unreleased manifesto, whether authentic or not, even more crucial to the plot.

But where have we seen this storyline before? A kid goes to a school where they get abused. They grow up to be a brilliant adult, but with a crippling emotional disorder. They take psychotropic medication, spiral out, purchase a bunch of guns, and then return to their elementary school for some strange form of retaliation. Ah, yes, I know. That sounds exactly like Adam Lanza of Sandy Hook fame.

Another popular theory is that Hale was having counseling sessions with the church’s lead pastor Chad Scruggs. People speculate that Hale was seeking out Scruggs on the day of the shooting, couldn’t find him, and ended up killing his 9-year-old daughter. The strange part about this story is that it appears Hale ended up in the church. There doesn’t seem to be any released footage of Hale entering school hallways and certainly none showing Hale entering classrooms. In fact, besides a blurred object on the floor upstairs in the police footage, we don’t have any evidence of other people being present.

Did Audrey Hale snap and kill 6 people? Is he just a patsy of a black operation? Was Hale a sleeper cell that was activated last week? Were feds watching him? Like the Adam Lanza story, were feds in direct contact with him? Was this event staged?

Check out the follow-up piece here.

