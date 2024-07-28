Before reading the following, you may want to check out part one.

As mainstream media dances around the (lack of) evidence present at the alleged Butler, PA rally shooting, alternative “journalists” and “truth seekers” continue to drone on about the Deep State wanting to assassinate Trump in a spectacular way. This is the same Deep State that allowed him to be publicly groomed for ascendance, allowed him to run on the Republican ticket and quietly surrounded him for an entire term already. Can someone point me to the moment when Trump fell out of favor with the Deep State?

It has been over two weeks since the alleged shooting at the time of writing and this is where we are at:

The alleged shooter was supposedly spotted on top of a building less than 500 feet away from the stage where Trump was speaking. The location he was meant to be spotted at and the location where he was allegedly shot by a sniper were two different parts of a very long roof. In some of the aerial footage of the shooter’s body, we don’t see any blood. In the body cam that was later released, we see tons of it. The body was still facing the direction one would be positioned in if one was shooting at the stage, but the gun was 10 feet away. The blood on the face of the shooter didn’t look particularly fresh and the face didn’t particularly look like that of Thomas Crooks.

Was this all set dressing? Did the body have to be placed on that side of the roof to justify the trajectory of the bullet that supposedly hit Trump? Was Trump’s head not meant to be in the position that it was when gunfire was heard?

Crooks was apparently seen milling about prior to the gunfire. It’s unclear if he arrived by foot, car, bicycle or motorcycle. All have been alleged at some point. We haven’t seen evidence of a car or van with explosives in it, although that has been alleged, too. No one has confirmed how the shooter got on the roof, but there were two ladders propped up against the complex on which the shooter climbed. Authorities in the aforementioned body cam footage treated one ladder (which was at least 10 feet tall) as evidence. One story the media put out was that Crooks purchased a small ladder from Home Depot that same day, although it wouldn’t match the one authorities intentionally did not climb. It’s also unclear where he had the rifle hiding when he was wandering around. None of this makes sense.

Is this story intentionally all over the place so the details never become clear to the masses? Is it easier to make up a bunch of events that never happened than to stage a scene with a very specific script that must stand up to scrutiny?

With hundreds of cell phones out (especially because Trump had only been on stage for a handful of minutes) and several news crews present, it’s interesting that no one got any footage of any shooter whatsoever. That includes one of the counter-sniper teams making the kill shot. However, some “brave” photographers didn’t flinch at all when getting still shots of the president in the line of fire. Apparently, they took no interest in the assassin(s). Audio analysis points to what seems to be at least 2 different shooters.

Did the counter-sniper teams hesitate on taking out the shooter because there was no shooter to take out? Is it possible that the sound of gunfire came from a recording?

Rep. Ronny Jackson’s nephew was supposedly grazed by a bullet, but we’ve heard absolutely nothing about this since the day of the event. Jackson has also defended the idea that Trump was shot. Corey Comperatore, the man who was allegedly shot in the head, initially had a hat on but didn’t have it in the little footage we have seen of him after the gunfire. There didn’t seem to be any noticeable blood in the stands where two other guys were allegedly shot. These two men certainly reacted to the first gun shot at the same time, but wouldn’t have been in the same path if the bullet had been coming from the building where Crooks allegedly shot.

The alleged death of Comperatore inspired a next-day GoFundMe launched by the man who owns the gym the family apparently attended. It immediately had an anonymous $25,000 donation and has since collected approximately $1.36 million. A Trump-approved GoFundMe was also launched the day after the rally and Dan Newlin’s $1,000,000 contribution was enough to meet the campaign’s goal all by itself. It has since raised a jaw-dropping $6.56 million. Needless to say, the “victims” have quickly become millionaires and we haven’t seen any solid evidence of their injuries.

If there were shooters, were they targeting audience members in the stands to the right and left of Trump to make it appear as if they were attempting to take out the president? Might it be more plausible that the victims were crisis actors? If crisis actors were employed, were they promised funds from a GoFundMe campaign? Might special effects have been used to sell the event (such as the hydraulics damage causing the speakers to drop)?

The doctors didn’t seem too concerned about Trump’s injury.

Apparently it wasn’t much of one, since no stitches were required. I’m impressed that someone could be grazed with a bullet from a high-powered rifle and not have burn marks, bruising or hearing issues. It was so miraculous that the FBI wasn’t sure he had been shot at all.

Even snipers can’t believe it! Now, Trump’s ear looks like this…

I can’t say that I see anything wrong with it. He must be the fastest healing overweight geriatric in the entire world.

If that observation isn’t ridiculous enough, I give you this…

Maybe “assassination attempt” should have been in quotes, too.

You know, this wouldn’t be the first time a shooting had a cast of characters with names that are absurd given the circumstances.

I leave you with this….

I guess all the losers kinda won, huh?

