Well, that was quite the weekend, amirite?!?

Was this so-called assassination attempt really the result of a bullied kid who has dramatically violent tendencies? Was it a false flag operation? Was it a false false flag? A hoax? Does it even matter? Oh, it matters. Bigly.

Shots Fired

The setting is a Trump rally in rural Butler, PA on Saturday, July 13th. The president arrives late and makes an entrance to an audience growing a bit weary from the summer heat but still very much excited nonetheless. After greeting the crowd for a moment, Trump segues into the topic of immigration, naturally. Then…

Pop-pop-pop-pop! Some eyewitnesses thought they heard gunfire. Some thought it was fireworks. Others heard nothing at all. Both “liberal” and “conservative” media—who happened to be out in full force that day—captured the defining moment of the presumptive Republican nominee’s 2024 campaign.

We are told bullets whizzed near and across the stage. We are told one man was fatally hit in the head and two others were seriously injured. The two people that were reportedly hit by bullets and weren’t seriously injured turned out to be Congressman Ronny Jackson’s nephew (grazed neck) and…wouldn’t you know it…the Don himself (grazed ear). Some might say this was divine intervention. Some might say God loves the Republican Party.

Some might say.

Some.

You see, the thing about a hot mic is that it picks up lots of different sounds. You can hear the pops in the distance. You can hear screams among the crowd. You basically hear the Secret Service’s entire exit strategy. If you listen really closely as the FOX News talking head babbles on, you can hear Trump say, “Let me get my shoes.” What’s one thing you don’t hear in this video?

The whizzing of bullets.

Now, what about that Pulitzer-worthy photo taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills?

The famous photo from Doug Mills.

There it is, folks. A silent bullet snuck in there and nicked Trump’s right ear. We all know the New York Times hates Trump, so they wouldn’t go out of there way to sell a story to us that benefits him would they? Would they…?

In the article about this iconic shot, they mention:

Mr. Mills was using a Sony digital camera capable of capturing images at up to 30 frames per second. He took these photos with a shutter speed of 1/8,000th of a second — extremely fast by industry standards.

Retired FBI special agent spook Michael Harrigan would explain further:

“And with a 1/8,000th of a second shutter speed, this would allow the bullet to travel approximately four-tenths of a foot while the shutter is open.”

Interesting. Either Trump’s head is a lot smaller than it seems or this guy’s math is off. I’m looking at a streak that looks twice the length of what this guy described. And speaking of math…

If you extend the trajectory of the bullet back a bit, you see that it is in line with the bottom or just below the bottom of his ears. The top of his right ear was allegedly hit, so this doesn’t seem to be helpful at all.

But what if it wasn’t a bullet that hit Trump’s ear? Apparently schmuck Jon Cooper has an anonymous source suggesting just that…

The problem is that there seemed to be two teleprompters perfectly in tact. It’s interesting that this tweet is still up, but maybe this is intentional misdirection to further muddy the waters.

asks some important questions in her piece entitled

.

Where are the bullets? I’ll raise you one, Peggy. Where are the bullet casings?

The Ear

Oh, the ear.

First of all, there is some speculation that Trump did something to his ear before dropping to the floor. Some say it’s the old razor blade trick Trump might have learned from his pro wrestling days. Hey, that’s one way to groom someone for the highest seat in the country. Others say he broke a blood capsule like stage actors often do. On the other side of the argument, you have people who believe he was feeling for blood.

That’s pretty slick if there was indeed something in his hand. Applying fake blood or even cutting his own ear while standing would give him the most authentic blood patterns on his face when standing up…one would imagine.

This is an interesting observation. Notice that there are two streaks of blood around Trump’s cheekbone area in the picture of him on the floor, but only one in later photos of him standing up. You don’t see any smudge where that streak might have been, only a smudge closer to his jaw. Is there a makeup artist in the Secret Service or…?

Let’s have a closer look at that ear.

Yeah, I’m not seeing a chunk missing from Trump’s ear. Others disagree.

It will be interesting to see if his ear will still be covered when he accepts his nomination on Thursday.

Fair point.

Again, fair. Don’t worry, though. Artist Scott LoBaido is on it.

The Hat

I couldn’t help but find this analysis of the Secret Service’s waste of energy and focus on Trump’s hat absolutely hilarious…and fascinating.

The Victims

We don’t seem to have much evidence about the serious injuries outside of the one man who allegedly died. If indeed he was killed, this was either a random act of violence or a false flag operation. A false flag could be a real assassination attempt that blames a patsy or a fake assassination attempt the powers that be try to sell as real by truly endangering people. The following was an eyewitness that did multiple interviews for the media.

The first thing you might notice is how unaffected the man in the white car is behind the interview. That might just be drunk Ray Ray. Who knows? You’ll notice the interviewee—known only as Joseph in this interview—said the man who was shot (reported as Corey Comperatore) in the head and killed was sitting right beside him. He also mentions he helped carry him off to a tent. We’ll circle back to this. Here’s a witness that allegedly applied pressure to the man’s wound.

Because this happened in the VIP section, I suppose it’s not a huge surprise that one of the event’s speakers, Rico Elmore, jumped in to help out. Now let’s find these guys in action with video taken from those bleachers.

WARNING: This video is graphic. As the author has blocked the video from being embedded on Substack, you must CLICK HERE to watch.

Of course the video is cut so we don’t actually see what happened to Trump. As the camera turns around, we see what appears to be someone down and a woman crying out. It pans back to Trump as SS help him to his feet and there is another hard cut in the video. At the 1:43 mark, we can now see Elmore in action alongside a doctor and police officers. At about 2:14, a couple militarized police arrive. Moving on to 2:37, we see “Joseph” pop into frame (wearing a bucket hat) talking to the female officer. As police awkwardly yank the body from the stands, Joseph follows them behind the bleachers. It’s unclear how he helped them, if he did at all.

Rico instructs the crowd to stay down. Later, both Joseph and Rico have an exchange as Joseph points to the area of the bleachers that appears to be covered in blood. Later, we see a blood-stained Rico help carry out a girl who had apparently passed out (possibly from the excitement combined with the 93 degree temperature). I’m not sure why a man covered in blood is touching other people when there are plenty of other strong men around.

My initial observation from this chaos was that the woman howling over the alleged deceased man seems pretty sincere. If that’s a performance, I’m thoroughly impressed. It’s interesting to note that the three crowd members who were close enough to the body to get blood on them all had white shirts on. It doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but if you’re staging a shooting you might want white shirts for more dramatic bloodstained photos/videos. WWF’s Hulk Hogan wore white when he cut himself during a wrestling match.

Rico seems like he could be sincere. After watching his interview, “Joseph” seems a bit odd to me. On top of that, the way the men carried the body out of there without bringing the family along seemed very strange to me. If there was no chance of reviving him, what was the purpose of that? Wouldn’t it be more important to secure the area? Also, if he’s dead, how is his head staying up enough to hold the towel without any support as they carry him?

It’s hard to tell if there is any “brain matter” (which the doctor mentioned in multiple interviews) on the bleachers. Maybe there was some on Rico’s pants.

The man circled with the sunglasses and dark shirt is allegedly the man that was killed. The eye line for the crowd in this photo is deceiving because Trump was taking the stage at that time. The catwalk to the podium is on stage right (or to the left of the podium from the viewpoint of these onlookers).

In an article by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Comperatore’s wife is quoted as saying, “What my precious girls had to witness is unforgivable.” At a press conference, Governor Josh Shapiro said, “Corey dove on his family to protect them.” It’s always weird when politicians talk about people as if they knew them. Looking back at the footage, I can only identify the wife and one young woman who could potentially be his daughter. She appears to have been there with her boyfriend.

The Response

There was a huge team of Secret Service, security and police working in tandem on Saturday. The FBI has now stated that the shooter bought a 5-foot ladder the day before the shooting and believed he used it on the day.

That doesn’t look like a 5-foot ladder to me. So, he was running around with a ladder, a rifle and a backup and no one noticed until he was lining up his shot? Bollocks. Also, that’s meant to be the dead body on the roof. Take a good look at that image as we’ll be diving into more of that shortly.

Several people saw the alleged shooter on the roof of the building and even got footage of him. It’s being reported that he had been up there at least 26 minutes before he opened fire. Multiple people alerted authorities.

The greatest issue with this story isn’t that an officer wasn’t able to take out the alleged gunman, it’s that nothing was called in and the rally went on without interruption until shots rang out. I would have to imagine alerting everyone on radio would be protocol for an event like this.

What people are not understanding about the sniper situation is that there were two different teams behind Trump. Most of the focus has been on the team over Trump’s right shoulder, but the team that likely took what we are being told is the “final shot” may have been on the roof over his left shoulder. There’s a possibility this team was originally set facing the opposite direction. From a sniper:

The above video wouldn’t have aligned with the original reporting. The media initially had the position of the shooter at the opposite end of that same building.

Here’s the before…

And now the after…

This makes a little more sense with the existing narrative that Trump’s right ear was hit while it was turned upstage towards the bleachers behind him.

How did the media get the location of the shooter’s body wrong? Let’s take another look.

The gun appears to be too far away from the body. Wait a second. We have a bloody problem. Where is the blood? One more shot from the aftermath…

Well, there’s the blood! Notice that the body is closer to the edge of the building nearest to the parking lot. Let’s zoom out…

This is what people on the ground allegedly saw…

Due to the lack of a parking lot and judging by the arrangement of the alleged shooter’s body, we have to assume they are on the other side of the building. How far would that body be from the edge they’re filming across?

Google Earth gives me an estimation of ~33.43 meters or ~109.68 feet. Did he look like he was over 100 feet from that edge of the building? Possibly?

The behavior of the police on the ground and the Secret Service on the stage seem odd. In fact, there are just too many things wrong with this picture. Don’t take it from me, take it from another sniper who has done security for many high profile clients.

Finally, we might actually have some evidence of foreknowledge from one of the Secret Service agents.

The Shooter(s)

Right out of the gates, there seemed to be a coordinated attempt to obfuscate what was happening with the shooter situation on social media.

Bots Gone Wild

For the “official story,” they settled on a 20-year-old guy with no social media presence who happened to be in a BlackRock commercial (19-second mark) at his Pennsylvania high school. Team Trump’s Roger Stone, also getting involved, contradicted the narrative.

“Credible sources,” he says. Do those even exist?!? Honestly, if they are letting this high profile guy talk about patsies, it makes me think this whole event is one big intentional piece of theatre.

What the hell is going on? It shouldn’t be this complicated. The middle photo is allegedly from the rally. The kid on the right is the kid they are blaming while Stone says his sources say it’s the guy on the left.

Who did what? That’s the real question. Can anyone locate either of these two individuals?

In addition to this alleged shooter, multiple eyewitnesses said there was a shooter on top of the water tower and they don’t seem to think it was friendly fire.

Other witnesses corroborate the story here and here. Might this mystery shooter been placed there intentionally to cause confusion and conflicting theories? Was someone placed there as a potential backup story in case the first one fell through? Or was there a real threat?

A CNN pundit cut off a guest as soon as he mentioned said water tower.

This woman might be an important eyewitness. She has a thread of videos explaining what she saw to Trump’s left.

Even CNN reports that acoustics experts say as many as three guns may have been fired—three shots followed by five shots followed by a presumed shot from the counter-snipers taking out the alleged threat.

I’ll refrain from a final hypothesis for now.

Predictive Programming

Back in May, YouTuber Jake The Asshole thought there might be a fake assassination attempt on Trump because of all of the predictive programming (such as the production of Julius Caesar the depicted Trump dying). Jake’s content regarding this prediction have been removed while I’ve been writing this due to an alleged violation of YouTube’s terms of service.

UPDATE (7/17/24): YouTuber Lookoutfa Charlie also predicted this.

Here’s some more predictive programming with Robert DeNiro:

Fight! Fight! Fight…who?!?

