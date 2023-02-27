I wanted to address a couple of things from my first article. In the comments, a woman who used to work for American Airlines gave me some pushback about there having been “no planes” used on 9/11.

You see, I actually agree with her that planes were used, I just don’t believe that planes crashed into buildings. We do agree that the manner in which the buildings imploded was that of some type of controlled demolition. If you’re going to pull off the most elaborate false flag operation the world has ever witnessed, you have to eliminate any variables that could backfire on you.

Regarding the flights that allegedly hit the towers, what if a plane was cancelled? Delayed? Missed its target? Hit its target, but caused a partial collapse that would ruin the illusion? Too many things could go wrong. If you fake plane crashes and do it well (enough) then that’s a lot less room for error.

There’s a mountain of evidence one can point to, but I will try to keep it brief.

Terrorists grab extra frequent flyer miles before going kamikaze.

The only known timestamped airport security footage of any of the “terrorists” on the morning of 9/11.

On September 10th, two of the alleged terrorists—“mastermind” Mohamed Atta and Abdulaziz Alomari—drove from Boston to Portland, Maine only to take a redeye back to Boston the morning of 9/11. Why would they go out of their way to potentially miss a connecting flight? They wouldn’t. The only thing this accomplished was getting more paper trails and witnesses in another city to muddy the waters for the subsequent investigation.

The curious case of the freelancer who got the best footage.

The narrative of 9/11 was completely driven by the reporting of the 24/7 news cycle after the consolidation of media outlets began to accelerate due to The Telecommunications Act of 1996. In order for the reporting to feel authentic, they needed to make it seem like many random people captured and corroborated the narrative they were building. Freelance photographer Evan Fairbanks perfectly filmed the alleged plane crashing into the south tower and later filmed its collapse after having run into many different buildings. Before he filmed those events, he captured this:

Notice how the media had such an impossibly quick jump on this story that a guy who worked in the basement of the World Trade Center had already been told a 737 jet had hit the north tower. At the :33 second mark, you will hear someone off camera ask, “What happened to the plane?” Another man responds with, “Destroyed. The plane was destroyed.” A third man chimes in, “But where the hell is the rest of the plane?” The first man makes things very clear by saying, “I didn’t see no fucking parts of no fucking plane.” Did anyone actually see any fucking parts of any fucking plane at the base of the towers before they collapsed? Of course not, because the planes were supposedly absorbed by the towers.

Jump to the 6:30 mark. Watch closely, not only for the plane disappearing cleanly into the much sturdier building, but for the delayed reaction from the man in frame. If a jet is flying that low, you’d hear it seconds before it came into frame. Regardless of whether or not this shot was staged for mass consumption, I don’t know if this reaction sells a commercial airplane crash. When you watch it again from 6:30 and focus on the windshield of the car at the bottom of the frame, you see what appears to be a very clear reflection of a passenger jet which suggests something could be seen (if the footage hadn’t been edited before release).

Fairbanks and his footage would go on to do a bit of a media tour that evening and the days following. If you decide to watch these clips, notice how:

Evan doesn’t believe what he is seeing in his own clips. Most of the newscasters steer the conversation in a certain direction, making for some awkward moments. Evan says Port Authority Police (or feds in disguise?) were more interested in confiscating his video than getting people to safety.

Hmmm.

Cell phones didn’t work in airplanes flying at cruising altitude.

One of the biggest red flags of the midair-hijacking-into-suicide-mission narrative are the cell phone calls allegedly made by passengers of flights 93 and 175 from tens of thousands of feet in the air. In the documentary film The New Pearl Harbor, part 3 (starting at 1:37:38) covers this issue. This film in its entirety is a nearly five-hour marathon, but it’s worth the time if you are truly interested in the topic of 9/11. You’ll find a lot more evidence supporting the theory that planes did not crash into buildings that day, even if that is not necessarily the hypothesis of the filmmaker.

If you want to go deeper into the subject of planes on 9/11, I suggest watching this discussion with Richard D. Hall, Mark Conlon and Andrew Johnson or by visiting Mark’s Substack below.

But why all this talk of 9/11, Mr. Rants?

Simple. All things COVID lead back to 9/11.

Tabletop exercises with talk of pandemic preparedness like Dark Winter became in vogue. Leadership like then-Senator Joe Biden seemingly became omnipotent and predicted the anthrax attacks that came from one of our own biolabs. Bureaucrats manufactured consent from the general public by fearmongering and spewing lies. Military operations were triggered (although in a much different style than that of Operation Warp Speed). Mainstream media colluded to control the narrative like we had never seen before and dissenting voices were systematically removed from the conversation. Truth movements to challenge the mainstream narrative popped up. Truth movements to challenge other truth movements popped up.

While the anthrax investigations were on people’s minds in 2002, Vice President Dick Cheney wanted to vaccinate everyone in America for smallpox. Months later, the world would be introduced to SARS.



Sound familiar? Maybe too familiar? Is it possible they tried to execute what we’ve experienced the past three years back in 2001? I’d say it’s possible. Maybe something didn’t work out. Maybe there were genuine disagreements behind the scenes. Maybe those that executed the alleged hijackings were not the same players involved with the anthrax attacks. Maybe they decided they needed even more regulatory capture. Who knows? Well, probably a select few.

The other reason I bring up 9/11 when exploring COVID is that all of these false flags have scripts. Because 9/11 has been analyzed by so many people over the past 21+ years, it’s a great blueprint from which to work. We know each of these false flags come with a preconceived narrative and counternarratives. We know that a cast of characters (i.e. Cheney, Rumsfeld) are ready to roll at the onset while others are added as guest stars in a later season. There is a certain run-of-show which is meant to be executed, but also a certain improvisation as sentiment changes. And, lastly, there is lots and lots of magic. These magicians are so good that your average person is never aware that they are an audience member to sleight of hand.

It’s almost funny…



Dr. Fauci’s detractors don’t agree with him on just about anything—lockdowns, masks, vaccines, etc.—and rightfully so. The tenured head of NIAID was always meant to be inconsistent and divisive. The one thing his detractors forgot to question, however, is the story of our supposedly secretive enemy China isolating a virus and sending over the genetic sequence to him in January of 2020. You know, the thing that was meant to be the basis of every decision made during this timeline?

Oops.

If they can make you believe in planes crashing into buildings, they can make you believe in virus after virus after virus.

More to come.

