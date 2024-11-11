When things were bouncing back from the virus-that-wasn’t, people who worked in and were fans of theatre latched on to a nonstory about Broadway actress Laura Osnes “being fired” (she wasn’t) from a small show for not participating in the COVID injection nonsense.

A partially fear-fueled, partially virtue-signaling mob ran the two-time TONY nominee out of town. As it became abundantly clear that these toxic shots prevented no disease whatsoever, the COVID mob—blinded by pride—never once apologized for what they did to to Osnes. Suddenly, the woman who “put everyone at danger” was quietly downgraded to the one who refused to “follow the best rules we had at the time.” Following the rules, of course, turned out to be dangerous. The mob’s cognitive dissonance justified the junk science they viciously weaponized against others.

When it was confirmed that Trump would be the elite’s selection for the next four years, another type of mob reemerged—that of Trump Derangement Syndrome. One can only imagine that the membership of the two aforementioned mobs have an incredible amount of crossover. So, what’s the latest scandal the cancel-culturistas have sinked their teeth into? Well…

Broadway star Nicole Scherzinger is being accused of backing Trump.

Nicole Scherzinger, who is an early favorite for this season’s TONY award for Best Actress in a Musical, is simply being accused of supporting Trump because she hit the like button and commented on a post of Russell Brand’s. During a time when the United States of America is actively and openly supporting mass genocide, this social media activity is certainly a crime against humanity, right? Brand’s hat, which is MAGA-style but reads “Make Jesus First Again,” feels like very intentional bait for the TDS mob. Brand himself is almost certainly a social engineer attached to puppet strings.

Scherzinger responded to the witch hunters by telling them her engagement with that post wasn’t political, but rather about what she believed was a positive message. She apologized to the reactionaries who were out for blood. Sadly, someone in her position feels the need to address her own behavior to those who, for years now, have been unable to practice introspection.

The mob will point to recent rape and sexual assault allegations against Brand and previous allegations against Trump as justification for their destructive behavior. It’s safe to say the vast majority of this crowd voted for Biden, who also has been accused of sexual assault. Apparently, that one doesn’t matter.

I think former Broadway actor

put it best:

“They’ll end your relationship, your reputation and your career over political differences…but it’s YOU who is full of hate.” Their hypocrisy runs amok.

In a world of nonstop psychological operations, the outraged who lack self-awareness will continue to be very useful tools for those looking to divide and conquer the masses. Although people continue trying to point out this troubling behavior, I’m afraid it’s going to take catastrophic consequences before the mobs quell their misguided anger.

