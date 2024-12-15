The story of the alleged assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson has, to some degree, united the long-divided masses. While reported murders tend to cause heated debates, this one was mostly met within a range of indifference to glee. Critics of America’s abysmal healthcare system look to this event as a window for potential change—hope. But hold your horses, reactionaries.

A lawyer on X doesn’t really understand the motive for the alleged shooter Luigi Mangione, given that he is an affluent young guy who likely wasn’t denied care. She goes on to point out a ridiculous quote from police.

He was very careful with trying to stay low profile, uh, avoid cameras, not all that successfully in some cases.

Really? He wasn’t really trying to keep a low profile beforehand. Remember the grinning Starbucks picture?

points out the inconsistent eyebrows which couldn’t be a mistake…could it?

Miles Mathis put forth his opinions in a piece that found its way to the top of the search results on Russian search engine Yandex. Like me, he thinks the bullets with words, the typical shooter manifesto and the photo shoot in jail feel like they’re from a horrible B-movie script. Mathis also notes how McDonald’s is getting a lot of product placement, considering there is a picture of Mangione circulating with a Happy Meal and a McDonald’s located in Altoona, Pennsylvania is allegedly where Mangione was identified by a customer. What enthusiasm for fast food coming from an Ivy Leaguer! Mathis guesses that Mangione has military ties. Maybe one of the most intriguing things he mentioned is that pro-Mangione alternative media (a.k.a. MSM Lite) star Taylor Lorenz may have been following the alleged shooter on X prior to his name going public.

At the time of writing, Mangione has over 450,000 followers on X.

Sometimes, the simplest answer is the best one. When you’ve committed a bunch of crimes as a high profile CEO, it might be best to fake your own death. Dead people don’t have to appear in court! And if it potentially benefits the powers that shouldn’t be, it’s not that far-fetched of an idea.

