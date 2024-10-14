When the world shut down under the guise of a virus that wasn't and never will be isolated, one-world government flexed its muscles through the World Health Organization. The concept of a New World Order, which has been in the works for several decades, relies on widespread chaos that can seemingly only be resolved by the whole world cooperating together under one governing body. It's the good ol' problem-reaction-solution strategy—order out of chaos if you will. Take that, Brain.

Although 5G was being deployed at breakneck speed while most business came to a grinding halt, it wasn't the increased electrification of our world that became the focus. The invisible viral boogeyman, backed by a massive propaganda campaign, blinded people with fear. On top of that, 24/7 political theatre and the Epstein saga distracted your average person from the NWO power plays.

Trump, whose cult followers say he was simply tricked at the time, went along with the U.S. military's Operation Warp Speed in connection to the mass rollout of COVID injections. It's unclear what the military's role actually was, but, considering the main function of the Department of Defense is to disarm and destroy, one might assume it's not good.

Intentional Destruction of the Middle Class

In April of 2020, U.S. Congress passed the CARES Act. What was sold to the public as a dire financial package that would keep the country afloat as authoritarian measures were taken, was actually a nefarious trick as it became the largest upwards transfer of wealth in U.S. history. To this day, neither of the major political parties has seriously addressed this pickpocketing that they both participated in.

As the world slowed down in 2020, the powers that be used this moment of lower productivity to let the masses know how much Mother Earth appreciated the break from typical day-to-day activity. It would be imperative that they keep the climate change narrative going for their future plans. By the time things began reverting back to some type of normalcy, that 2020 "break" suddenly meant absolutely nothing.

Thousands of sporadic fires would pop up all over the world—oftentimes, it seemed, for no good reason. Of course, the talking heads of news sources like CNN were tasked with blaming climate change without any convincing evidence while other outlets blamed it on accidents, arson or other unseen events. A similar thing is currently happening with the unusually destructive storm season.

Climate change was first made up (yes, made up) in 1972 by The Club of Rome and the last 52 years has been committed to finding ways to make people believe that their own activity is causing the chaos unfolding today. Instead of believing elite people are omnipotent, one must question to what degree all of this is being orchestrated using (covert/overt) technology and propaganda.

The NWO playbook is now in full swing with legislation like the CARES Act (this one primarily impacting Americans); a growing number of health issues from EMFs, mass injections and other pharmaceuticals; orchestrated unnatural disasters; coordinated mass migration and culture clashes in western countries; the threat of even more military conflicts; and, eventually, the long-awaited "alien invasion" propped up in part by psyops like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Mark Zuckerberg’s Breakthrough Listen.

A fearful population is more easily controlled. Desperate ones being stripped of their wealth through legislation and operations will look for help from those who control the purse strings. Clearly, FEMA is an intentional disaster. As everything comes to a boil, people will begin to find mass cooperation under worldwide governance appealing as it will seem like the last great hope to course-correct a world seemingly off the rails. That locomotive, however, will actually have marionette strings attached.

The Middle East will continue to be destabilized and looted via the empire's self-obsessed proxy Israel. Mass migration into western countries where the burning and flooding of people out of the resource-rich countrysides and eventually into smart cities (digital prisons) will be normalized.

Meanwhile, the divisive political actors Trump, Biden and now Harris steal the attention of the masses. Useless debates will continue to ensue with cries of "Trump was duped but at least he didn't mandate the shots like sleepy Joe!" and "Harris cares about the climate unlike orange Hitler!" The powers that be needed to launch the COVID operation in an election year just like they needed the climate operation to escalate at this time.

As long as people are convinced of the false narrative that we live in a world out of control due to the pitfalls of overpopulation and bad behavior, the result will almost undoubtedly be a worldwide authoritarian regime. Knowing is half the battle. Keep the conversation going.

