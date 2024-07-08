As you may have noticed, spontaneous fires are back in the news. I use the adjective “spontaneous” rather than “wild” because they are indeed just that. These fires aren’t starting due to heat or irresponsible barbecues or gender reveals gone wrong. No, they are seemingly spontaneous. How do we know that? Well, we can see it with our own eyes—that is, if we stop listening to mainstream media’s narrative long enough to make that observation.

For several years now, YouTuber Jeff Synder2 has been documenting what he calls “plasma fires” both in real life and from news stories. He has noticed strange patterns in the western U.S., Hawaii, Chile, Greece and other places. He believes these fires are not deliberately being created and governments have no control over them whatsoever. I’m not convinced either way.

What makes these so-called plasma fires so unique? Well, for starters, several of them pop up at the same time in the same area. And no, it’s not one fire starting others due to embers blowing downwind. In fact, some of these fires spread going against the wind. One of the best examples of several fires starting simultaneously was caught by YouTuber and earthquake fanatic dutchsinse over a year ago.

Another interesting thing about these fires is their affinity for metals and the ability to melt them while leaving organic materials relatively in tact. Tree expert Robert Brame has shared some of the best evidence for this



I still think it’s important to point out that blue objects (such as cars) fared better in Lahaina, which has been documented countless times.

So, what is Jeff Snyder2’s theory? Plasma fires, as he says, are started by electromagnetic currents running through the ground. Check out Jeff doing new commentary to a video of the first time he saw one of these events in real life. It’s truly remarkable on-the-ground journalism.

What’s that he mentioned? Brain fog after the fires? Sounds a bit like a COVID diagnosis, right? A lot of researchers have pointed to electromagnetic radiation as a possible culprit for the onslaught of symptoms the world started experiencing in 2019/2020. I personally believe we have seen plenty of evidence that there was foreknowledge of what would become the COVID operation, so things get very interesting if these events happen to be related.

What does all of this mean? Was the hype about the “sun’s poles” switching really referring to this phenomena? A cover maybe?

If anyone is to figure this out, it’s the Maui Community Investigation. This grassroots team has created an incredible repository of data, pictures, videos and testimonies of forensic significance regarding last year’s unbelievable fire event in Lahaina.

These fires sure have a mind of their own, eh?

That might be what I dig into next. I look forward to your comments!

