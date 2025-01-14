Mainstream news has brought out every excuse to capture our attention about the destruction in Los Angeles—a mayor that’s missing in action, a defunded fire department, water outages, empty resevoirs, low rainfall, unusually high winds and more. While these details are important, they all pale in comparison to the details they are not talking about. Once again, I’m going to point you to YouTube’s Jeff Snyder, who has been documenting strange electrical fires for over seven years.

Jeff is absolutely correct that geoengineering, while being a big problem for various reasons, cannot be to blame for the electrical destruction. He’s seen these fires that are more likely to melt engine blocks of cars than they are to burn shrubbery all over the place. Because of that, he is of the opinion that this must be some kind of natural phenomenon hidden from the general public to maintain order. He also flirts with the idea of directing this energy, which he speculates might be the reason behind the incredible amount of fires in cold, sparsely-populated northern Canada and Siberia.

Obviously, if this energy can be directed to remote places, it can also be directed to urban centers with many dense, metallic structures. It’s old news by this point that local leadership is reinvisioning Los Angeles as a smart city. It’s also pretty clear that L.A., set to host the 2028 Olympic Games, doesn’t currently have the infrastucture in place to pull it off. The destruction seems bad for the economy in the short-term, yet convenient for a reset.

What’s really fascinating about all of these strange fires is that it sort of parallels what happened with the World’s Fairs, when incredible old-world buildings kept getting destroyed by fires. Did the destruction of those buildings hide architecture and technology from the masses? Was sophisticated technology used to build and destroy those buildings?

There actually was someone who was attempting to warn the public about intentional destruction in northern California back in 2018—months before the massive fire in Paradise. Deborah Tavares connected electric company PG&E, the Rothschilds and directed energy weapons in a sinister plot.

Is this technology real and functional? Might this be another reason why freemason-led NASA lies about space and satellites? Could this be a factor in some of these fires? Might this weapon be disguised as the sun? Would this have anything to do with the electrical component of these fires?

That’s a lot to ponder. Feel free to drop a comment.

