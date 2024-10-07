PLANE T ?

If NASA, when it was first formed, told everyone that all the evidence supported Earth being a flat plane with the sun, moon and stars revolving around it, I imagine people would have accepted this. Heck, people accepted this for thousands of years because the best evidence available supported this theory. If, after NASA’s flat Earth announcement, people had then started making theories about how we live on a spinning ball that’s tilted off to one side and careening through a vast amount of nothingness, they likely would have been ridiculed. However, the opposite is true today and the more farfetched vision of our world is far and away the more popular version of it.

If I’m being honest, no part of my being feels like I’m on a ball that’s simultaneously spinning and revolving at insane speeds. My eyes don’t see anything of the like outside the massive amounts of space propaganda that Hollywood pumps out. That idea comes solely from my programming. It’s the same programming most of us go through. Knowing this, I must entertain other ideas or I’m not being a critical thinker.

A lot of people won’t let themselves explore this topic. They put up mental blinders as a sort of defense mechanism. It seems to rattle worldviews more than vaccines, viruses and mass casualty events—even 9/11. Just so we’re clear, the “space exploration” coming from NASA is very, very fake and I have made that clear in the past. It’s clown-level fakery.

If space travel were real, would “brave” astronauts behave like this? Would they be so clueless about their own work like these (freemason) men?

I would certainly hope not. Beyond that, might there be convincing evidence that the whole heliocentric model is a fraud? Is this one of the biggest secrets of high-ranking freemasons who tend to work at places like NASA? Here are 200 good reasons to believe that might be the case.

How could a small minority keep such a big secret from the masses? How could education be infiltrated by governments all around the world? Certainly someone would have spilled the beans, right? Right?!?! If they did, would most people even notice with all the flat Earth noise?

For the purpose of this thought exercise, let’s assume we’ve been lied to. After the past four years, I don’t think this should be a stretch for us.

Why They Would Lie

They would lie to keep our eyes looking up when, maybe, we should be looking outwards or down. On a flat plane, one can theorize about what is past Antarctica and whether or not we can even make it out there. Better yet, if we’re not on a globe, it means there might not be a finite amount of crude oil. More importantly, there might not be a finite amount of primary water, either. They have us looking to Mars, a place that’s likely impossible to visit, for a solution that may be completely unnecessary.

On a ball, they get to convince you of imaginary forces like gravity that keep you stuck on the “planet” but somehow we never feel, observe or measure said force. The idea that dense things simply go down must be too logical.

We are taught that the world has been around for millions of years yet we are suddenly overpopulated and fighting for resources on a very limited ball. Driving fear into the heads of people make them easier to control and make the plans of the powerful easier to acheive. But what if they are also inflating world population numbers?

The more we perceive the world as overpopulated, the more feasible it is for (often-disguised) eungenics programs to get funding. Oh no! All these people are going to spread a (fake) virus around. Let’s inject them immediately! The more we perceive the world as overpopulated, the more they can use divide-and-conquer propaganda and the more they can manfacture consent for murder.

Just the idea of being a small, insignificant speck in a seemingly endless universe is both awe-inspiring and disheartening. When we’re the center of our own universe, we may find that we have a greater sense of self-worth.

Having wildly incorrect assumptions about simple truths of our world can be used as a gauge on how to further infect our minds with deceptive information. We live in a world built on lies, and cracking some of these major ones begins to clear the haze. One must remain open-minded and put in the time to figure out just part of the puzzle. Having a knee-jerk reaction to hundreds of pieces of evidence that paint a very different picture than what we’re typically taught doesn’t do any of us any good.

So, if the propaganda shows curvature but the evidence does not, what does our world really look like?

Watch the following for a deep dive on the history of this topic from one of its most well-researched advocates.

Please do not comment with strong opinions until you’ve spent a little time looking into the topic. Reactionaries will be treated as such.

