Mark Kulacz of

Live is digging deep into the suspicious death of Merck-employee-turned-activist Brandy Vaughan. Swimming in a sea of higher profile “anti-vaxx activists” (that actually support “safer” vaccination) Vaughan was steadfast in her belief that all vaccines are dangerous and completely unnecessary. Her curious death in December 2020, coninciding perfectly with the rollout of COVID injectable products, should not be overlooked. Vaughan’s work with

is a big piece of the puzzle, while RFK Jr. and

prove to be controlled opposition. You should

. Or

.

These videos from Housatonic Live summarizes the theory well as Kulacz continues his work. In the first video, Kulacz also puts forth his theory on why the vaccine industry exists…and it’s not money.

If for some reason these videos disappear from YouTube, you can check out Housatonic Live’s Rumble page here. You can also find a work-in-progress Brandy Vaughan archive on his website.

This ain’t small potatoes boys and girls. Share your thoughts below.

Share

Leave a comment