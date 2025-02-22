Brandy Vaughan Was Murdered Because She Knew The Truth About Vaccination
And Children's Health Defense was created to distort that.
Mark Kulacz ofLive is digging deep into the suspicious death of Merck-employee-turned-activist Brandy Vaughan. Swimming in a sea of higher profile “anti-vaxx activists” (that actually support “safer” vaccination) Vaughan was steadfast in her belief that all vaccines are dangerous and completely unnecessary. Her curious death in December 2020, coninciding perfectly with the rollout of COVID injectable products, should not be overlooked. Vaughan’s work with Learn The Risk is a big piece of the puzzle, while RFK Jr. and prove to be controlled opposition. You should never trust a Kennedy. Or .
These videos from Housatonic Live summarizes the theory well as Kulacz continues his work. In the first video, Kulacz also puts forth his theory on why the vaccine industry exists…and it’s not money.
If for some reason these videos disappear from YouTube, you can check out Housatonic Live’s Rumble page here. You can also find a work-in-progress Brandy Vaughan archive on his website.
This ain’t small potatoes boys and girls. Share your thoughts below.
Other deaths along with Brandy Vaughan linked to pandemic fraud and mass vaccination:
Annelisa Kilbourn --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH4XYSyG0J0
Bing Liu and Hao Gu --> https://rickyrants.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-bing-liu-and
Liam Scheff --> https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/vaccination-the-best-of-all-possible
I haven't watched yet, but I will guess that the money is the icing on the experiment cake. All vaccines have been experiments on Us. There is also likely nuts in the cake - nanotech to control Us by... And other things to manipulate and track Us.
Yeah, They don't mind the money, but Their goals are much further reaching.