You might remember the story of the 37-year-old scientist and Chinese national named Bing Liu that was murdered on May 2, 2020. His area of expertise was computational modeling and analysis of biological systems dynamics. Working as a research assistant for the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine, he would essentially use a computer to simulate the body in hopes of better understanding what’s happening inside of it.

Bing Liu

When it came to his work on COVID, the head of his department at that time, NIH- and IARPA-supported Ivet Bahar, said, "He was sharing with us, trying to understand the mechanism of infection, so we will hopefully continue what he was doing.” By the way, The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) is one of the government agencies that spearheaded Obama’s BRAIN Initiative. The university would go on to state, “Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications. We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.”

Before we start wildly speculating about this event, we should set the scene. Let’s zoom out for a bit…

Pitt

In 2003, The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) would open a Center for Biosecurity to establish the university as “the international leader in the critical, high-profile and rapidly expanding field of bioterrorism preparedness, research and response.” Two high-profile faculty members, Tara O’Toole and Thomas V. Inglesby (both of whom co-authored the infamous Dark Winter smallpox exercise while representing Johns Hopkins) would take on leadership roles at the new Center for Biosecurity. Since then, O’Toole has gone on to work as Under Secretary of Science and Technology for the Department of Homeland Security and as an Executive Vice President at In-Q-Tel, the venture capital firm of the CIA.

Obviously, the callous Tara O’Toole has some very interesting things to say.

Wait a second. Why is someone in biodefense learning how to make people feel anxious?!? That doesn’t sound like defense to me. Why does she want to manipulate how the brain functions? Hmmm. She also mentions attacks on agriculture and just a few years later we now have the mass culling of chickens in the name of bird flu.

Also on campus is the Center for Vaccine Research. The program is currently headed by Irish-born and Gates Foundation-funded William “Paul” Duprex who previously worked for Johnson & Johnson. He is a virologist who studies “viral spillover from animals to humans” (of which there is no evidence of) and promoted the typical COVID propaganda.

Paul Duprex

It’s also worth noting that Pitt has a Department of Biological Sciences with a long history of research in the areas of microbiology (i.e. “viruses”), molecular biology (i.e. “RNA,” proteins, etc.), structural biology (also dealing with proteins), cell biology (i.e. disease and cellular processes), developmental biology (i.e. genes and animal development), and genetics.

Often overlooked is Pitt’s Swanson School of Engineering. Their "Project 5" is a microelectrode sensor that maps neural circuits of the brain by using nanocarbon and conducting polymers. Neuron research at the university is led by Pitt’s McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine faculty member and Swanson professor Dr. Xinyan “Tracy” Cui. One of the pillars of research at the McGowan Institute is tissue engineering and biomaterials. Pitt collaborates with Carnegie Mellon University’s Dr. Maysam Chamanzar. He is a professor in electrical and computer engineering. This collaboration is one of twelve projects funded by the National Science Foundation’s Integrative Strategies for Understanding Neural and Cognitive Systems (NCS) program in support of Understanding the Brain and the BRAIN Initiative.

Maysam Chamanzar and his unibrow.

Dr. Tracy Cui is a co-author of the Pitt-Qingdao University research entitled Electrically Controlled Drug Delivery from Graphene Oxide Nanocomposite Films. The abstract states:

“This work explores an electrically controlled drug delivery nanocomposite composed of graphene oxide (GO) deposited inside a conducting polymer scaffold… …In response to voltage stimulation, the nanocomposite releases drug with a linear release profile and a dosage that can be adjusted by altering the magnitude of stimulation… …The high level of temporal control and dosage flexibility provided by the electrically controlled GO nanocomposite drug delivery platform make it an exciting candidate for on-demand drug delivery.”

You might be aware that graphene oxide has reportedly been found in all of the COVID shots and has also been found in rainwater. This suggests that GO might be getting released into the atmosphere intentionally through geoengineering and cloud seeding programs. The lead author of the aforementioned research was Cassandra Lynn Weaver, whose 2014 dissertation was titled A Graphene Oxide Nanocomposite for Neural Interfacing Applications. This same research team filed a patent for conductive polymer graphene oxide composite materials.

Also in the Department of Bioengineering is the B.I.O.N.I.C Lab headed by Dr. Takashi D.Y. Kozai. His focus is on biological tissue response to implantable technologies—namely the cerebral cortex of the brain.

In 2017, Pitt would launch its first new school/college in over two decades with its School of Computing and Information with funding from the following institutions:

Air Force Office of Scientific Research

Association for Library and Information Science Education

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Google

Institute of Museum and Library Services

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

National Science Foundation (NSF)

Sandia National Laboratories

U.S. Army

The school’s areas of research include artificial intelligence, smart cities, Internet of Things, human-computer interaction and visualization, personalized healthcare, and sustainable urban growth. Former DARPA program manager Paul Cohen was the school’s inaugural dean. Cohen would step down from the position in July of 2020, just months into the COVID operation and less than two months after the murder of Bing Liu.

Finally, it should be noted that Pittsburgh is specifically known for artificial intelligence because two CMU professors invented the field in the 1950s. As of late, Meta has moved in to start a hub for VR avatar technology, Microsoft has opened a massive data storage center to keep up with growth from AI, and Google has expanded their data center business by signing a contract with the city of Pittsburgh to transfer their legacy IT to their Cloud. Pitt has a data center of their own.

It’s safe to say that Pittsburgh is becoming the Silicon Valley of the east and will be ferociously protecting both biotech and the smart city model. Anyone who threatens that future might find themselves…well…you know…

Back to Bing Liu (and Hao Gu)

Bing Liu was allegedly killed by 46-year-old Hao Gu in a suspected murder-suicide and later found by his wife when she returned home. Police said there was evidence of a “lengthy dispute regarding an intimate partner.” However, police have yet to explain how they drew that conclusion since the alleged texts between the two men were in Chinese and still had to be translated at the time of the statement. They also said Bing Liu left his patio door open due to the nice weather, although they have no witnesses to back that claim. He was allegedly shot in the head, neck, torso and an extremity—four wounds from several gunshots—yet there doesn’t seem to be any witnesses who heard gunfire. Hao Gu allegedly shot himself in his car parked some 100 to 200 yards away near another townhouse complex—still, no witnesses.

And just like that, the police decided there was nothing suspicious and it was likely that no one would be charged because the man they deemed the killer was dead. Do you buy that?

A few weeks prior to the incident, Pitt would announce its COVID vaccine candidate known as PittCoVacc. It was described as a small transdermal patch that would administer pieces of the “spike protein.” Hopefully Bing Liu wasn’t taken out for fear of his discoveries hindering his school’s shot (no pun intended) at an authorized product since it’s now obvious that the COVID operation required needles in arms and mRNA products got the royal treatment in the U.S.

A popular theory came in the form of a Stew Peters-produced documentary entitled Watch the Water, where Dr. Bryan Ardis proposed water supplies were being poisoned with a snake venom agent. In the film, he connects this hypothesis to Bing Liu because a paper that was co-authored by some of his Pitt colleagues titled Superantigenic character of an insert unique to SARS-CoV-2 spike supported by skewed TCR repertoire in patients with hyperinflammation pointed to an “insertion” of SARS-CoV-2 being homologous to cobra venom (among other things). No one has been able to support this theory with sound science in the past two years. It’s important to note that viruses have never been proven to exist and the entire field of virology is built on a shaky foundation. Was this a genuine theory? Was it a shot at gaining attention and/or making money? Or maybe an intentional distraction from what was actually being discovered?

Taking a deeper dive into the work of Bing Liu, one actually discovers a lot of research in the areas of radiation and ferroptosis. First defined in 2012, ferroptosis is a regulated form of cellular death characterized by the iron-mediated accumulation of lipid peroxides initiated by the failure of the glutathione-dependent antioxidant defenses. Whew! Say that ten times fast. Ferroptosis is involved in many disease processes, including COVID-19.

Ferroptosis

To reiterate, “Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications.”

It cannot be overlooked that Hao Gu was the chief software architect for Eaton Corporation’s Internet of Things platform and worked at their electrical facility. Eaton Corporation is an Irish/American multinational power management company with a market cap of ~$131 billion at the time of this writing. The hurried installation of 5G cells in 2020 (apparently deemed an “essential business” by bureaucrats all over the world) was the beginning of the infrastructure for which Hao Gu’s software would be utilized. With this rollout, of course, was the increased electrification of our world which correlated strongly with COVID infections. That’s not to say millimeter waves and/or pulsed frequencies (possibly from the U.S. military; also see here) are the sole culprits, but they certainly must be considered as potential factors. Yes, radiation does induce ferroptosis.

So, what seems most likely here? That two incredibly busy nerds in the primes of their careers had time to get tangled up in a love triangle while the rest of the country was on lockdown? Or did the computational biologist have a breakthrough, prompting him to contact the software architect? Did they really know each other prior to the COVID operation? Or did Bing Liu connect with Hao Gu through one of his many Chinese friends?

The fact that no new information has surfaced about this case in over four years and the decision by UPMC not to piggyback off of Bing Liu’s work tells me something is amiss. People have attempted to contact the university to get more information about this seemingly crucial work, but the same institution that proudly declared his COVID research is now stonewalling inquiries. If it wasn’t his work that put his life in danger, UPMC could easily dispel rumors and save themselves from harassment. Instead, much like the police, they decline to comment.

Does anyone have a backbone?

