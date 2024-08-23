Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey take great pride for bringing the germ theory vs. terrain theory debate to a wider audience. Less than five years ago, this topic was nearly erased from both online discussion and textbooks. From what we’ve learned over the last several years, I think it’s safe to say there are precise reasons for that.

Dr. Sam Bailey is known for making videos on specific topics that show the lack of science behind the germ theory paradigm. Even when some of the topics take dark turns, Sam is unusually cheery. I always thought this behavior was strange, but it didn’t really bother me all that much. Honestly, I just wanted to see this topic discussed.

But Sam Bailey let the mask slip.

Sam decided it was time to insert some drama into her body of work in what can only be described as a clickbait post. Now that she has a rather loyal following, she is able to use what little bit of celebrity she has accrued to weaponize her hero worshipers against others. Not so fast, smiley.

While I typically try to avoid vapid mudslinging on public forums, my Substack account somehow ended up being lumped into a list of names Sam deemed to be “narcissists” in one of her videos and even listed our alleged strategies as gaslighting, denial, white lies, blackmail and smearing.

Pictured on the right is Dr. Sam Bailey herself.

I’m not sure which of these Sam believes applies to me, as she didn’t bother addressing it. Ironically, it sounds like she is smearing a bunch of people for no reason whatsoever. Methinks she doth protest too much.

Her video also includes this weird slide with a definition of “narcissist” (because apparently she’s an English teacher now).

I find this hilarious, considering she has a grandiose sense of self-importance and expects to be recognized as superior because she is a medical doctor who woke up to one part of her indoctrination. Whoop-dee-doo.

All of this drama can really be pinpointed to the Substack user Poisoned Kiwi who simply felt slighted by the Baileys. What could have been handled quietly has turned into a full-on cringefest. Even if Sam genuinely believes this person is being disingenuous, the response she gave was not warranted.

summed up the situation nicely.

She also seems to be very proud about previously citing Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos of The Perth Group, a biophysicist who destroyed the HIV/AIDS hypothesis by simply sticking to the science. It seems as though Sam likens herself to this woman who did the real grunt work, but she should really keep this woman’s name out of her mouth.

When you visit Sam’s website, you’ll find this recent hit piece video under her “censorship” grouping. She’s playing a rather twisted game here, because she pre-blocked everyone she smeared on her Substack so they can’t defend themselves and she actively deletes any rebuttals on her website and Odysee channel to make it look like everyone adores her. This is manipulative. The Baileys claim to challenge the mainstream while shutting down discourse and debate just like the mainstream.

So, their work is not simply about doing the right thing. Clearly, they are more concerned with protecting a brand (or maybe their egos?) than they are doing everything they can to make positive change. Sam has worked in television and I understand that world is all about selling yourself as a brand, but when people enjoy that part of the industry a bit too much I get a little bit concerned. See: Kevin Spacey.

Sam could have kept this sweet martyr persona going forever and it would have worked had she not let the mask slip. If she wants a fight, so be it. A few of the people she likened to shit eat people like her for breakfast.

