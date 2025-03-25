I love digging into alleged “mass casualty events” that are overhyped by the media and simply don’t add up. Sometimes they are so bad that I have to conclude they are meant to test how much the general public will resist nonsense. More often than not, the masses dare not question these stories. For some, it might be this way because they are afraid of looking foolish or being perceived as insensitive. However, the majority of people will simply accept anything from their preferred news propaganda outlets without further inquiry.

Here are my multi-part dives:

I think it’s important to try to understand the purpose of each event. Besides general fearmongering (which is always beneficial to those in power) there always seems to be other objectives at play. You don’t have to take my word for it, though! That’s why I’m highlighting some really great work by other Substack authors today.

On May 22, 2017, you may remember that an alleged terrorist suicide bomber decided to create his own grand finale for an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK. The mayhem in one of the outer rooms of Manchester Arena was blamed on alleged Islamic extremist (shocker) Salman Abedi who supposedly detonated a homemade bomb he carried in a backpack. Twenty-two people were said to have died and over a thousand others injured. If there was mass chaos and confusion, there were likely some real injuries. However, the more you look into this event, the less sense the official story makes.

I have to point you to the work of

. At the time of writing this, he has published nineteen parts on his

of the Manchester bombing. I suggest starting with the introduction below, because his work implicates another court case.

For context, this particular event happened right in between some other relevant nightlife scares. On June 10, 2016, The Voice star Christina Grimmie was allegedly shot while signing autographs post-performance in Orlando by a random guy who apparently strolled past venue security with several weapons. The next night would be the Pulse nightclub drama in the same city. I have lots of thoughts about that one, but I’ll save them for a later date. Less than five months after the Manchester bombing, the Vegas concert shooting happened. I have lots of thought about that one, too.

What’s the one thing these events had in common (besides alleged victims)? They all happened at entertainment/nightlife venues that apparently didn’t have metal detectors.

Going back to the 90’s, we can’t forget the OG school shooting—Columbine.

Yes, the shooting that was well over a decade before Sandy Hook isn't what most people think. I have to point you to the

which has a wealth of information about the inconsistencies and anomalies regarding this alleged shooting. I think the

is a little less clear, but this was the first op of its kind in America so maybe it was more of a test run than anything else…?

why

I’ll give you a bonus. All events mentioned above were singular events with multiple alleged casualties. This one doesn’t really count as it was meant to be several single-victim events, but the Jeffrey Dahmer murders are just as fishy as the rest. What if I told you there was death involved, but not in the way you’ve been told?

is on it and they even bring some grade A speculation as to why it all went down like it did.

Do any of these stories intrigue you?

