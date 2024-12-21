I really thought I would write about this topic once, but I’ve had too many laughs to simply let this one go. This will be brief. In case you need to catch up, read this:

Judging by the popularity of that post, it appears that bullshit detectors are going off and people are seeking perspectives that highlight the absurdity of this story. Apparently, the powers that be are convinced that this ridiculous Luigi character has hypnotized the masses to the point where only an insignificant number of people will realize none of this is actually believable. Methinks they are dangerously close to overplaying their hand.

As I mentioned in the first post, the sheer number of images we got from Mangione’s jailbait photoshoot is completely out of control.

After his recent arrival in New York, it was quite obvious his hair and makeup team had done some work.

Is this what you would expect a man being escorted by militarized police to look like? Jail grub must be more nutritious than I thought.

You’ll notice that even Mayor Eric Adams (above, far left ) showed up for the event with his NYPD buds. He never misses a publicity stunt!

This whole saga is reminiscent of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Mangione story won’t get any less silly so one has to wonder if the media will begin phasing it out. Time will tell.

Share

Leave a comment