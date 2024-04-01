The vast majority of the world still thinks a virus of unknown origin appeared at the end of 2019 and swept through the entire world—reaching everywhere. Be it from a lab or nature or a combination of both, that’s what most people have settled on in their heads.

On the other hand, we have people who are well aware that the entire existence of viruses (as they have been defined) is preposterous. Some of them will tell you there was no notable wave of illness in 2019/2020 and that it was all an illusion fueled by propaganda.

Four years in, I think it’s time for my ‘Stack to put this to bed.

Researcher Jessica Hockett (

) gained a lot of attention on this and various other platforms with her in-depth analysis of an 11-week period of severe excess death between March and May of 2020 in NYC.

Often observed as “looking more like a bomb went off than something spreading,” Hockett’s past work raised some profound questions as to what exactly was happening at that time. The following is one of the most important data sets she has ever presented.

The massive spike in cardiopulmonary arrest is a big clue. People often speculate that deaths from drug abuse likely spiked and many were relabeled as COVID, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for the first month of lockdowns in NYC.

Lately, Hockett has started to speculate and has put forth a theory about a strategic chemical poisoning which lacks clarity. It’s hard to tell if she is getting restless due to not having solved this case or is simply stroking her ego in front of her fanbase. She often forgets that many of the people who follow her work have also been researching for years on similar subject matter. When challenged on what she puts forth, she attempts to shut people down as if she is the authority on the matter. It’s unfortunate, because collaboration with those outside her small circle could actually yield results. Right now, she is guarding the conversation about the work that she publicly shares. In my opinion, she is creating obstacles for getting to the truth.

Oh, Nancy Drew. Sometimes it’s better to say you don’t know. When someone comments, you don’t need to have an answer. If you knew that much, the COVID operation would be fully exposed by now. It’s unforunate that these types of personalities are the ones drawn to this work, but I digress. Back to the 223% increase in cardiopulmonary arrest between March 16 and April 15 in NYC…

The folks that point out the lack of evidence supporting the virus theory will say COVID cannot exist because the virus doesn’t exist. In my opinion, it is true that there was no “viral disease,” but I think it’s important to note there was a disease event and the data clearly shows that. Obviously, there could be many factors involved and this particular disease doesn’t have to be novel at all. However, that 11-week period in NYC is unlike anything I have ever seen in my lifetime and the data tells us it couldn’t have just been bad hospital protocols implemented for flu patients.

In the comments of my piece Is COVID Simply A Rebranding Of The Flu?, DenverDad (

) left a thoughtful reply in a sea of mostly unhelpful responses:

Here’s a bit of information that may help or may obfuscate more. My brother-in-law works as a PA near popular ski resorts in Colorado. The first cases, if memory serves me, in Colorado were, unsurprisingly, discovered in that county. He worked with a nurse that died at home, orphaning a young son, passed out in her kitchen in the weeks following the outbreak. She was in her late twenties early thirties. Cause of death determined to be Covid. This was 2020, pre-vax. This information, so close to the source, scared the crap out of my family and I. I would be surprised if you could find it in the news. Now, being the hyper skeptic that I am, wouldn’t be surprised if there were ‘hot’ batches for the flu that were clot shots and caused symptoms like C-19 to support the narrative. She was medical employee, so almost certainly vaxed with flu shot. Two brother-in-laws in the medical field. Both scared to death while dealing with patients in 2020. Both fully boosted and calling beliefs similar to mine ‘conspiracies’ and me and my other brother in law dumb rednecks for opting out. I haven’t spoken with them in years and will never discuss vaccines or covid with them even if the bring it up because the level of brainwashing is complete, 💯%, and impenetrable. Ironic that they, and their injected immediate family members, have remained unharmed by the jabs. Of course, with the level of spying and conspiracy, perhaps they send the uncontaminated, non-clotting injects to the ‘believers’. And part of the reason I shared this is the fact that, at that time, cell phone coverage in the mountains was spotty. Probably still is and I don’t know that 5G was deployed there, but since the elite love skiing, it may have been deployed there earlier than other areas. The thinking was that the early detection of Covid was because of the international travelers frequenting the slopes. All pre-lockdown.

Thanks, DenverDad. Time to unpack this…

In the book The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life, author Arthur Firstenberg makes a rather convincing claim that flu-like illnesses are electrical diseases. When technology drastically changes the electrical fields of our environment, it often manifests as respiratory illness.

Towards the beginning of the COVID operation, Dr. Tom Cowan used to dive into to this topic more.

Dr. Cowan states,

In every “pandemic” in the last 150 years, there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth.

Now this is interesting, because these frequencies impact the entire Earth. While there might be higher concentrations resulting in higher rates of illness in certain places, it seems that radiofrequencies can reach just about everywhere on the Earth’s surface. Ever read about the Russian Woodpecker that could be picked up on American radios in the 1970s?

Cowan goes on to say,

The susceptibility has to do with how much metal you have in your body, as well as the quality of water in your cells. So, if you start injecting aluminum in people, they become receptors for absorbing increased electromagnetic fields and that is a perfect storm for the kind of deterioration of the species which is what we're now experiencing.

Injecting aluminum into people? Who would do that? Well, according to the CDC, every single doctor who administers vaccines. You ever hear people say the only people they know that get the flu are the ones that get the flu shot? Well, there might be a strong correlation behind that anecdotal evidence after all. And our good old fact checking friends over at Reuters add the following:

Anti-freeze is not used in flu vaccines, but a chemical called polyethylene glycol, which may be found in anti-freeze, is used in some vaccines to inactivate the flu virus.

Substacker

has poured through many

and contexualized information like the following:

Moreover, this GO-PEG-PEI (graphene oxide-polyethylene glycol-polyethylenimine) can serve as an antigen carrier to effectively shuttle antigens into DCs. These two advantages enable GO-PEG-PEI to serve as a novel vaccine adjuvant.

Graphene oxide is apparently found in formulations of the toxic-yet-popular chemical polyethylene glycol which is also found in the COVID mRNA shots. Now, I know some of my science nerds will scream “But graphene oxide isn’t conductive, dude!” This is true, but we musn’t forget that graphene can be reduced by chemical methods. The multinational engineering and technology company Bosch will tell you that the electrical conductivity of a pristine, single layer graphene can be 70% higher than that of copper.

While injecting metals is the best way to get them into the body long-term, there are certainly other methods. We’ve all heard about aluminum being used in numerous brands of underarm deodorant. That one’s too obvious! But back in 2015, it was evident that graphene-based carbon nanotubes were coming out of the exhaust pipes of cars in France. X-rays confirmed that they were ending up in the lungs of asthmatic teenagers. Graphene in fuel makes for higher exposure in congested cities, but can also rain down from the sky with other nanoparticulates when dispersed by planes. This might explain the sudden lack of taste and smell in countless people across the country. Inhaled metal nanoparticulates that are excited by certain freuqencies may have contributed to inflammation of the nasal mucosa. We probably shouldn’t overlook smart dust, either. Don’t take it from me, though. Listen to Dr. James Giordano of the Modern War Institute.

The report Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G by Beverly Rubik and Robert R. Brown helps fill in some of the blanks by looking at Wi-Fi radiation pulse patterns. Dr. Magda Havas looked at states that deployed 5G mmWave technology compared to those that hadn’t. Martin Pall dives even deeper on the health implications of 5G (but you have to ignore his mentioning of a “coronavirus”). Researcher Jim West points to pollution as a potential culprit.

Circling back to DenverDad’s comment, I would like to explore his physician assistant brother-in-law’s story about the nurse who passed away. Of course, we’ll never really know the details of this particular event, but it’s safe to say many healthcare workers got hit with “COVID” in 2020. In the Forbes article Why The Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Will Start To Transform Healthcare In 2018, it describes the future of hospitals as EMF hell. Medical institutions will often promote 5G as a tool to enhance healthcare. It’s incredible that most doctors don’t seem to see this as a problem.

DenverDad also mentioned how his brother-in-law works by a popular ski resort. Many people thought they “caught COVID” at ski resorts just prior to the world shutting down. In Ischgl, Austria—known as “Ibiza on Ice”—at least 6,000 people say they caught coronavirus. Now, I have no idea if that ski resort had 5G by that time, but you have to remember the people who got sick traveled there from at least 45 countries. One of the closest airports to the ski resort can be found in Innsbruck, which apparently was the first city in Austria to reach 2 Gbps back in early 2018. On the drive to the resort is the city of Landeck, whose residents were battling 5G expansion prior to the COVID operation. Anyone who flew into the Denver Airport to go skiing in 2020 was probably exposed to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband service among other fifth generation technologies.

We can’t forget that there has been an exponential increase in satellite launches, each with measurable electromagnetic radiation levels. By the beginning of March 2020, SpaceX had already launched 302 satellites with a total goal of a minimum 12,000.

It’s no wonder airline pilots are in such bad shape. A combination of metal nanopartiulates from the COVID shots combined with the powerful radiofrequencies in the cockpit of a flying metal can sound absolutely awful.

Don’t forget about the cruise ships! My parents hunkered down during the coronamania (although they still had to go to the busy supermarkets to survive) and avoided getting sick for over two and a half years. It wasn’t until they decided to go on a cruise in late 2022 that they both got hit with COVID. When you cruise, not only are you forced to breathe in heavy amounts of exhaust, but modernized boats also blast you with massive 5G antennae.

Hi mom! Hi dad!

By the way, here is a massive list of symptoms associated with electromagnetic radiation poisoning published in 2019.

Telecom was one of the “essential businesses” in 2020 and 5G installation never seemed to lose any momentum when many sectors shut down.

There you have it. It didn’t have to be some ridiculous Frankenvirus that perfectly ripped through the entire population but spared every member of Black Nobility. It didn’t have to be some elborate poisoning that would have required several people all around the world taking commands simultaneously. The powers that be knew this was coming, so they just sat back and let it happen through a highly unregulated industry that hides the dangers of its products.

Thoughts?

