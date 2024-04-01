The vast majority of the world still thinks a virus of unknown origin appeared at the end of 2019 and swept through the entire world—reaching everywhere. Be it from a lab or nature or a combination of both, that’s what most people have settled on in their heads.
On the other hand, we have people who are well aware that the entire existence of viruses (as they have been defined) is preposterous. Some of them will tell you there was no notable wave of illness in 2019/2020 and that it was all an illusion fueled by propaganda.
Four years in, I think it’s time for my ‘Stack to put this to bed.
Researcher Jessica Hockett () gained a lot of attention on this and various other platforms with her in-depth analysis of an 11-week period of severe excess death between March and May of 2020 in NYC.
Often observed as “looking more like a bomb went off than something spreading,” Hockett’s past work raised some profound questions as to what exactly was happening at that time. The following is one of the most important data sets she has ever presented.
The massive spike in cardiopulmonary arrest is a big clue. People often speculate that deaths from drug abuse likely spiked and many were relabeled as COVID, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for the first month of lockdowns in NYC.
Lately, Hockett has started to speculate and has put forth a theory about a strategic chemical poisoning which lacks clarity. It’s hard to tell if she is getting restless due to not having solved this case or is simply stroking her ego in front of her fanbase. She often forgets that many of the people who follow her work have also been researching for years on similar subject matter. When challenged on what she puts forth, she attempts to shut people down as if she is the authority on the matter. It’s unfortunate, because collaboration with those outside her small circle could actually yield results. Right now, she is guarding the conversation about the work that she publicly shares. In my opinion, she is creating obstacles for getting to the truth.
Oh, Nancy Drew. Sometimes it’s better to say you don’t know. When someone comments, you don’t need to have an answer. If you knew that much, the COVID operation would be fully exposed by now. It’s unforunate that these types of personalities are the ones drawn to this work, but I digress. Back to the 223% increase in cardiopulmonary arrest between March 16 and April 15 in NYC…
The folks that point out the lack of evidence supporting the virus theory will say COVID cannot exist because the virus doesn’t exist. In my opinion, it is true that there was no “viral disease,” but I think it’s important to note there was a disease event and the data clearly shows that. Obviously, there could be many factors involved and this particular disease doesn’t have to be novel at all. However, that 11-week period in NYC is unlike anything I have ever seen in my lifetime and the data tells us it couldn’t have just been bad hospital protocols implemented for flu patients.
In the comments of my piece Is COVID Simply A Rebranding Of The Flu?, DenverDad () left a thoughtful reply in a sea of mostly unhelpful responses:
Here’s a bit of information that may help or may obfuscate more. My brother-in-law works as a PA near popular ski resorts in Colorado. The first cases, if memory serves me, in Colorado were, unsurprisingly, discovered in that county. He worked with a nurse that died at home, orphaning a young son, passed out in her kitchen in the weeks following the outbreak. She was in her late twenties early thirties. Cause of death determined to be Covid. This was 2020, pre-vax. This information, so close to the source, scared the crap out of my family and I. I would be surprised if you could find it in the news.
Now, being the hyper skeptic that I am, wouldn’t be surprised if there were ‘hot’ batches for the flu that were clot shots and caused symptoms like C-19 to support the narrative. She was medical employee, so almost certainly vaxed with flu shot.
Two brother-in-laws in the medical field. Both scared to death while dealing with patients in 2020. Both fully boosted and calling beliefs similar to mine ‘conspiracies’ and me and my other brother in law dumb rednecks for opting out. I haven’t spoken with them in years and will never discuss vaccines or covid with them even if the bring it up because the level of brainwashing is complete, 💯%, and impenetrable.
Ironic that they, and their injected immediate family members, have remained unharmed by the jabs. Of course, with the level of spying and conspiracy, perhaps they send the uncontaminated, non-clotting injects to the ‘believers’.
And part of the reason I shared this is the fact that, at that time, cell phone coverage in the mountains was spotty. Probably still is and I don’t know that 5G was deployed there, but since the elite love skiing, it may have been deployed there earlier than other areas.
The thinking was that the early detection of Covid was because of the international travelers frequenting the slopes. All pre-lockdown.
Thanks, DenverDad. Time to unpack this…
In the book The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life, author Arthur Firstenberg makes a rather convincing claim that flu-like illnesses are electrical diseases. When technology drastically changes the electrical fields of our environment, it often manifests as respiratory illness.
Towards the beginning of the COVID operation, Dr. Tom Cowan used to dive into to this topic more.
Dr. Cowan states,
In every “pandemic” in the last 150 years, there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth.
Now this is interesting, because these frequencies impact the entire Earth. While there might be higher concentrations resulting in higher rates of illness in certain places, it seems that radiofrequencies can reach just about everywhere on the Earth’s surface. Ever read about the Russian Woodpecker that could be picked up on American radios in the 1970s?
Cowan goes on to say,
The susceptibility has to do with how much metal you have in your body, as well as the quality of water in your cells. So, if you start injecting aluminum in people, they become receptors for absorbing increased electromagnetic fields and that is a perfect storm for the kind of deterioration of the species which is what we're now experiencing.
Injecting aluminum into people? Who would do that? Well, according to the CDC, every single doctor who administers vaccines. You ever hear people say the only people they know that get the flu are the ones that get the flu shot? Well, there might be a strong correlation behind that anecdotal evidence after all. And our good old fact checking friends over at Reuters add the following:
Anti-freeze is not used in flu vaccines, but a chemical called polyethylene glycol, which may be found in anti-freeze, is used in some vaccines to inactivate the flu virus.
Substackerhas poured through many research papers and contexualized information like the following:
Moreover, this GO-PEG-PEI (graphene oxide-polyethylene glycol-polyethylenimine) can serve as an antigen carrier to effectively shuttle antigens into DCs. These two advantages enable GO-PEG-PEI to serve as a novel vaccine adjuvant.
Graphene oxide is apparently found in formulations of the toxic-yet-popular chemical polyethylene glycol which is also found in the COVID mRNA shots. Now, I know some of my science nerds will scream “But graphene oxide isn’t conductive, dude!” This is true, but we musn’t forget that graphene can be reduced by chemical methods. The multinational engineering and technology company Bosch will tell you that the electrical conductivity of a pristine, single layer graphene can be 70% higher than that of copper.
While injecting metals is the best way to get them into the body long-term, there are certainly other methods. We’ve all heard about aluminum being used in numerous brands of underarm deodorant. That one’s too obvious! But back in 2015, it was evident that graphene-based carbon nanotubes were coming out of the exhaust pipes of cars in France. X-rays confirmed that they were ending up in the lungs of asthmatic teenagers. Graphene in fuel makes for higher exposure in congested cities, but can also rain down from the sky with other nanoparticulates when dispersed by planes. This might explain the sudden lack of taste and smell in countless people across the country. Inhaled metal nanoparticulates that are excited by certain freuqencies may have contributed to inflammation of the nasal mucosa. We probably shouldn’t overlook smart dust, either. Don’t take it from me, though. Listen to Dr. James Giordano of the Modern War Institute.
The report Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G by Beverly Rubik and Robert R. Brown helps fill in some of the blanks by looking at Wi-Fi radiation pulse patterns. Dr. Magda Havas looked at states that deployed 5G mmWave technology compared to those that hadn’t. Martin Pall dives even deeper on the health implications of 5G (but you have to ignore his mentioning of a “coronavirus”). Researcher Jim West points to pollution as a potential culprit.
Circling back to DenverDad’s comment, I would like to explore his physician assistant brother-in-law’s story about the nurse who passed away. Of course, we’ll never really know the details of this particular event, but it’s safe to say many healthcare workers got hit with “COVID” in 2020. In the Forbes article Why The Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Will Start To Transform Healthcare In 2018, it describes the future of hospitals as EMF hell. Medical institutions will often promote 5G as a tool to enhance healthcare. It’s incredible that most doctors don’t seem to see this as a problem.
DenverDad also mentioned how his brother-in-law works by a popular ski resort. Many people thought they “caught COVID” at ski resorts just prior to the world shutting down. In Ischgl, Austria—known as “Ibiza on Ice”—at least 6,000 people say they caught coronavirus. Now, I have no idea if that ski resort had 5G by that time, but you have to remember the people who got sick traveled there from at least 45 countries. One of the closest airports to the ski resort can be found in Innsbruck, which apparently was the first city in Austria to reach 2 Gbps back in early 2018. On the drive to the resort is the city of Landeck, whose residents were battling 5G expansion prior to the COVID operation. Anyone who flew into the Denver Airport to go skiing in 2020 was probably exposed to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband service among other fifth generation technologies.
We can’t forget that there has been an exponential increase in satellite launches, each with measurable electromagnetic radiation levels. By the beginning of March 2020, SpaceX had already launched 302 satellites with a total goal of a minimum 12,000.
It’s no wonder airline pilots are in such bad shape. A combination of metal nanopartiulates from the COVID shots combined with the powerful radiofrequencies in the cockpit of a flying metal can sound absolutely awful.
Don’t forget about the cruise ships! My parents hunkered down during the coronamania (although they still had to go to the busy supermarkets to survive) and avoided getting sick for over two and a half years. It wasn’t until they decided to go on a cruise in late 2022 that they both got hit with COVID. When you cruise, not only are you forced to breathe in heavy amounts of exhaust, but modernized boats also blast you with massive 5G antennae.
By the way, here is a massive list of symptoms associated with electromagnetic radiation poisoning published in 2019.
Telecom was one of the “essential businesses” in 2020 and 5G installation never seemed to lose any momentum when many sectors shut down.
There you have it. It didn’t have to be some ridiculous Frankenvirus that perfectly ripped through the entire population but spared every member of Black Nobility. It didn’t have to be some elborate poisoning that would have required several people all around the world taking commands simultaneously. The powers that be knew this was coming, so they just sat back and let it happen through a highly unregulated industry that hides the dangers of its products.
Thoughts?
An excellent piece of writing.
My personal belief is that Covid was indeed a scam & that the symptoms were all due to frequency modulation.... The 5G rollout was just another psyop trying to mislead people down the wrong rabbit holes.
Yes, it all coincided with the 5G rollout, & Yes, each new upgrade to the telecommunications systems has made everything that lives & breathes seriously ill, but I think everything was already in place.... The military & intel services were already using 5G & had been testing it heavily on large pockets of the population since at least 2010 here in parts of the UK. This whole BS about 5g being a Chinese invention is simply that, BS... Its military.
The 5G towers were erected en masse during lockdown to ensure the frequency modulation continued everywhere once people were all hoodwinked into the psyop belief system that had been carefully orchestrated over several years previous.
I believe it was frequency modulations that caused the covid symptoms. The virus thing is all BS, that is a given, but I'm certain the symptoms and the deaths during & after have all been caused by frequency modulation (& also connected to what is floating around in our bodies)... I also believe it is connected to Morgellons, which is another militarised bio weapon that has been repeatedly tested & upgraded & perfected over the last 4 decades & which we are all now infested with, including all pets, livestock , plants, wildlife etc. (I will cover my reasoning for this in a video post at some stage soon).
The military & intelligence services in all major superpower countries have been playing with frequency equipment in various forms since the 1940's.
By the 1980's they had identified & were 'playing around with' (testing them on lab animals & all of us in our homes), over 600 different frequencies that affected every single function of the human & animal body & brain...
All illness & disease symptoms can be mimicked & brought on by the corresponding frequency that matches its vibrational pattern. Everything in creation has its own frequency vibration.
A clairvoyant giving a reading to someone first tunes into their spirit guides to make a connection to the departed friends & loved ones of that person to give them a 'contact' or a 'message' from them, & that medium/clairvoyant will often describe the illness or disease that caused that person to die, & they will also 'feel' the symptomatic effects of the illness or disease, sometimes quite intensely.
I have been a spiritualist all my life & a practising healer for almost 30 years... As I sat watching a 'demonstration' of mediumship a few weeks ago at my local spiritualist church the penny suddenly dropped.... A Eureka moment if you will.
I realised that the mediums are connecting to spirit on a particular communication frequency vibration... The spirits of the deceased are coming through on a particular frequency, & what they died from also carries its own particular frequency, which is what enables the medium to 'feel' the symptoms & effects of that particular illness/disease, sometimes putting them in a lot of pain or discomfort as they give over the message & description of that person to the loved one in the audience as proof of their relatives identification & connection to them.
At that moment, I realised that this must be how targeted individuals (myself included), are given the symptoms of pain & various other sensations. & that it must also be how the Covid fakery was created with all the symptoms being brought on by particular frequency modulations at exactly the same time as the governments announced that 5g was being rolled out for official use... Its all BS. 5G had already been used on us for several years.
I know for sure that there are stationary satellites that are 'trained'on certain locations permanently. Those satellites carry equipment that can target large areas, or just one single property, or person at a time. Frequency modulation equipment, laser equipment, infra red equipment, millimetre wave equipment etc.etc. All for military warfare & intelligence services surveillance purposes. This is how people are targeted.
There are EXCLUSION ZONES though. These are usually homes & land belonging to wealthy people, organisations, masons, royalty, film stars, military, government etc. & these locations & properties are NOT targeted for surveillance etc by the satellites... like Google Earth has certain areas that it will not let you get information up for or zoom in on.... My ex boyfriends' country pile was one of those places... I tried... even with Chinese satellite searches it wouldn't come up with anything that could be used to identify the house or its grounds...just fuzzy hazy outlines of something there that couldn't be identified as a dwelling or any of the cars or other buildings on the land owned by him in that location.
He was a millionaire that I dated here in Cornwall during 2006 & 2007... We went out one sunny afternoon & when we got back to his country mansion for lunch I sat out on the front lawn (huge place in the middle of nowhere!), in my underwear to get some sun as he prepared some food for us... He brought me out a glass of wine & asked me why I didn't simply lay naked on the grass to sunbathe? & i said I was worried about being spied on from above, as I knew the local military base (15 miles away) was routinely using the military grade Google Earth satellites to spy on people in & around their homes.... His only answer to my remark was "Oh, don't worry about that this is excluded." I asked what he meant & he just repeated, "This property is excluded, you can take your underwear off & sunbathe here, its fine." He wouldn't elaborate on the subject more than that though & purposely dodged my request as to why his property was excluded from being spied on..... I never asked again.
That remark has niggled at me for years, but until recently I didn't realise exactly why! Since beginning my investigations into the military, intel services & police in the Uk & their connection to targeting of citizens, corruption, porn & paedophile rings, tax evasion & the covid scam etc. I have learned so much! & part of that knowledge is that we are all subject to invasive & intrusive & illegal surveillance on a daily basis, & that we have all been used as test subjects for a myriad of militarised weapons systems & bio warfare for generations... Much of which is based around the use of frequency modulation equipment from both earth & sky/space satellite base stations etc.
In summary, I believe the military & intel services have amassed many more than the original 600+ frequencies they were playing around with back in the 1980's & that they are now able to control every single function of every living organism with them.
I am meeting with ex Royal Navy microwave expert & scientist Dr Barrie Trower early in June, & he is giving me some as yet unpublished documents relating to frequency modulation equipment, its ability to cause harm, the 5g network & its connection to the military & possibly its connection to Covid, although he hasn't confirmed the Covid info will be included yet...
I will also be asking him to confirm for me which frequencies are being used to perform certain 'physical targeting procedures' on both human & animal targets during our meeting, & what equipment is being used to perpetrate these attacks. I will also be asking him to help me get these monsters prosecuted for domestic terrorism crimes, amongst other things.
All interesting hypothesis and seems like some level of truth and correlation.
The communication companies were definitely rolling out 5 G and more
Satellite. So many distractions too. Musk is always labeled the good guy and perception is he is for the common folk and I like him. But his Neuralink and what it did to the monkeys 🙉 in trial is hard to look away from.
Wuhan and NYC definitely had 5 G implemented at similar times.
Do we know if Lombardy district in Italy 🇮🇹 also did??
There definitely seems to be a higher association of people dying that got injected with mRNA and /or nanoparticles. Have you looked at Ed Dowd? He has all but shown the correlation of young deaths and disability in 25-64 year olds in 2021 and 2022. It spike 3rd quarter 2021 in the “employed “ demographic. Fascinating that it didn’t affect those that were unemployed . Do you remember a certain federal mandate? Highest threat to get it from the govt and corporations!
Would also throw in a question 🙋♂️ about the PCR tests . I cannot remember who mentioned it , but someone looked at and was seriously questioning 🤨 the nasal swabs . I’m not saying this is true , but could we deny that the companies making these would not put nanoparticles in them? They shoved them into our noses and scraped . I have even wondered if this could align with Leidos (intelligence company)and all the airport scanners . Some have speculated this go along that they want to track us. Is it beyond the realm of possibility that if you got nanoparticles via the jab/shot or had PCR nasal swabs shoved up your nose that this didn’t have nefarious intent? I know for me personally I lost my sense of smell right after I got the PCR up my nose . Never experienced any thing like it. So much nasal pressure and essentially occlusion for 2 weeks before it went away.
One last thought I will bring up is John Cullen? Have you looked at his theory on waking up H7 N9? They through University of Wisconsin and 1917/1918 as the Spanish flu is really a misnomer. Many believe that started in army base in Kansas . Could that have been based on injections or 💉 vaccinations as a war was starting .
Which ties me to another person worth checking Ricky . James Corbett did a nice piece on Federal reserve and BlackRock in August /September 2019 . Seems language was changed and they were prepping for the end of zero interest and QE as the monetary fiat scheme was coming to an end. COVId was definitely in their sights if you believe intelligence and the plan , Event 201 and all the simulations you talked about align.
Anyhow lot to think about. I have thought about all this stuff way too much like you.