I started this series over a year ago, but it’s far from over. If you need to catch up, you can skim through the following:

Part I: Conspiracies, Anthrax, Emerging Pathogens & Informed Consent

Part II: Simulations, Comic Books & Dances

Part III: In-Q-Tel, Trump, Gates, the WHO and the FDA

Part IV: Gold Repatriation, the Repo Market and Interest Rates

Part V: Legislation, the DoD and the CDC

Way too many of the COVID operation’s major players predicted what was coming…

17. The World Bank

On June 18, 2017, the World Bank published a Prospectus Supplement regarding catastrophe-linked capital applicable through June 15, 2020. Among the “certain disease outbreak events” was, of course, the coronavirus.

The plan of distribution committed to $225,000,000 payouts.

16. Politicians Fearmongered A “SARS-1 Pandemic”

By 2004, the first alleged coronavirus pandemic was being used as a fearmongering tool on primetime TV shows.

Click the image to watch.

In this clip, independent presidential candidate Ralph Nader not only spreads fear, but also uses his airtime to promote vaccination. What kind of strategy is this from an independent candidate? What did he know? Bill Maher, who was once allowed to be a lot more honest, says the vaccines are what will kill you and the audience applauds. This is clear evidence that propagnada and TV programming has massive influence on the minds of the masses.

15. Fauci, Gates, Buffet and Spooks

On January 10, 2017, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases predicted a “surprise outbreak” during Trump’s first term. That “outbreak” just happened to make this supposed “public servant” obscenely wealthy. President Biden would preemptively pardon him, a move typically reserved for those who have engaged in criminal behavior, upon leaving the White House last month.

A paper from Georgetown’s Rebecca Katz on the topic of deliberate biolgical events would be published the following year. This document would highlight the lack of mandates for organizations and stakeholders responsible for leading public health response.

Also in 2018, Bill Gates was quoted saying there might be a pandemic that kills 30 million people within the next 6 months. To coincide with this prediction, the Gates Foundation released a ridiculous simulation of a flu pandemic.

In November of 2019, just as the COVID operation was kicking off, Fauci said he is worried about a “pandemic-like respiratory illness” as well as deliberate bioterrorism.

That same month, Dr. Steven Hatfill—known for likely being involved in the anthrax operation of 2001—would release a book he co-authored entitled Three Seconds Until Midnight. Using the “Spanish flu” for context, the book would make a case for better pandemic preparedness in the United States. Hatfill would later reemerge during the COVID operation with fellow spook Dr. Robert Malone. Hatfill would accidentally admit that Malone, who claimed to have almost died from the COVID shots, was never injected. Fellow Substacker

has many

for Malone.

Also in late 2019, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel would tell his staff that they would need to make a billion vaccines in the following year because there would be a pandemic. Moderna never had a product come to market prior to the COVID injection.

Proving this is all a game that the elite play, billionaire Warren Buffet would predict both a cyberattack and another pandemic in 2021. And we can’t forget the duping delight from Bill Gates as he talks about the next pandemic. On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Gates hawked a book on climate change while promoting his vaccine investments. At the time of writing this, Gates is on a book tour promoting an autobiography.

Just days ago on The View, Gates suggested that there might be a more severe pandemic in the near future.

