We’re well beyond the amount of coincidences that would be mathematically possible for a random event. COVID was a worldwide, authoritarian flex to subjugate the masses, consolidate power, reset paradigms and make sure as many needles get into as many arms as possible. You can decide whether that was primarily for the Internet of Bodies or to cull a percentage of the population over time. I don’t think I’ve heard a strong third option.

Back at it…

14. Moderna

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company formerly known as ModeRNA Therapeutics was founded in 2010 and Stéphane Bancel would be appointed CEO in 2011. By 2013, they were forming one of their first major parternships with AstraZeneca. Coincidentally (or not?) both companies would be among those to receive significant funding—$1.2 billion for AstraZeneca and $1.53 billion for Moderna to be exact—through the U.S. military’s Operation Warp Speed during the early days of the COVID psyop.

During Moderna’s early days, the Department of Defense’s secretive, high-tech research arm known as DARPA was committing funding to researchers for DNA and RNA vaccines. In 2013, a still-young Moderna was awarded a sweet $25 million to help establish its RNA platform which would later give rise to DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) program. How lucky for Moderna, considering they had no products on the market at this time.

Originally filed in October 2015, Moderna’s patent US10702600B1 would be for betacoronavirus mRNA vaccines with a focus on the “spike” protein. The patent mentioned the following:

Because of a concern for reemergence or a deliberate release of the SARS coronavirus, vaccine development was initiated.

Sure. It would be filed for a final time in February of 2020 and approved in July of that same year. The patent would later be central in a lawsuit between Moderna and Pfizer for infringement, because this magical spike protein was all the rage during the rollout of COVID injectable products. It’s interesting that this was the case, considering the products showed absolutely no evidence of preventing disease whatsoever.

In 2017, Bancel gave a presentation at a J.P. Morgan conference where he talked about how the highly-valuated Moderna was finally going to be entering clinical trials with four vaccines—two target strains of influenza, one for Zika and a fourth that remained a secret. Why would just one of them be a secret? Judging by the moves they made up until 2017, I’d say it’s a fair guess that the fourth vaccine was for coronavirus. If that’s the case, they had foreknowledge of the COVID operation and it was part of a long-term plan to pretend the mRNA injectable products they would eventually release in 2020 were made in less than a year. More on that in a bit.

Although Moderna would have major turnover on the executive level, it didn’t seem to hurt their trajectory. An investigation into the internal turmoil of the company highlighted a strange paradox:

The company has published no data supporting its vaunted technology, and it’s so secretive that some job candidates have to sign nondisclosure agreements before they come in to interview. Outside venture capitalists said Moderna has so many investors clamoring to get in that it can afford to turn away any who ask too many questions. Some small players have been given only a peek at Moderna’s data before committing millions to the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Was biotech that hot at the time or were investors following some rumors that were floating around?

In mid-December of 2019, mere days before news of COVID was to hit U.S. media outlets, a three-way contract for the development of coronavirus vaccine candidates was signed by Moderna, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID and UNC’s “coronavirus expert” Ralph Baric. The timing of this agreement couldn’t be more suspect.

When SARS-CoV-2 information was made known in 2020, keen eyes pointed out that an oncogenic (cancerous) 19-nucleotide sequence that Moderna had patented back in 2013 matched a segment of SARS-CoV-2’s sequence. While the concept of contagious pathogens has not been substantiated by good science, tools can be used to recognize patterns. What are the odds that this sequence Moderna patented would end up in what would be deemed SARS-CoV-2? Does it come up often during these processes? Make of it as you will. Ironically, Moderna would team up with wildly corrupt Merck in 2022 to pivot to mRNA cancer vaccines. You can’t make this stuff up.

When prompted about COVID vaccines during a World Economic Forum panel in 2023, Bancel would divulge Moderna had made 100,000 doses in 2019. Fact checkers, in an attempt to correct the record, said he meant that the company had made 100,000 doses of all types of vaccines. Even if that excuse was convincing to people, the rest of his statement about 2019 certainly raises a red flag:

“‘How we make a billion doses next year?’ And they look at me a bit funny…say, ‘What?’ I say, ‘Yeah, we need to make a billion doses next year. There’s going to be a pandemic.’”

Well, what do you know? Here’s yet another incredible prediction by a guy who has a lot invested in the pandemic narrative. Maybe it’s just a made-up story and he thought he was being witty. Maybe.

I leave you with this astute tweet.

Bloop! Looking forward to your comments.

