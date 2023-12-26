The Arts™ & The Science™
Medical Coder- "I knew they (Hospitals) were killing people."
Also Hospitals knew that Vaccines were killing people.
Published on C's Newsletter
•
Apr 29
What is COVID?
A disease caused by a virus? A bioweapon? A hoax? Let's be logical...
Apr 1
•
R!CKYRANTS
21
24
March 2024
Climate: The Movie
A review.
Mar 28
•
R!CKYRANTS
11
8
The Purpose of Steve Kirsch
Mega millionaire martyr or deceptive demon?
Mar 20
•
R!CKYRANTS
41
36
Are Unnatural Fires & Weather The Path To Smart Cities And Driving People Into Them?
Paradise, Minneapolis, Athens, Quebec, Lahaina, Acapulco, Valparaíso, Amarillo...
Mar 11
•
R!CKYRANTS
13
9
February 2024
30 Clues That Let Us Know COVID Was A Planned Operation | Part IV
Gold repatriation, the repo market and interest rates.
Feb 28
•
R!CKYRANTS
11
The 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Villain Mirrors Rockefeller
*SPOILER ALERT*
Feb 16
•
R!CKYRANTS
13
3
The Theatre Will Never Recover from COVID.
It's an open secret that political ideology is killing American theatre. But no one wants to acknowledge another culprit in its demise: the industry's…
Published on The State of the Arts
•
Feb 1
January 2024
Why Saying "COVID Doesn't Exist" Actually Helps Tyrants
To understand language, you need to understand people.
Jan 30
•
R!CKYRANTS
59
125
Is COVID Simply A Rebranding Of The Flu?
I'm still worried about taking logical shortcuts 4 years later.
Jan 27
•
R!CKYRANTS
8
7
30 Clues That Let Us Know COVID Was A Planned Operation | Part III
In-Q-Tel, Trump, Gates, the WHO and the FDA.
Jan 7
•
R!CKYRANTS
18
1
December 2023
30 Clues That Let Us Know COVID Was A Planned Operation | Part II
Simulations, Comic Books & Dances
Dec 26, 2023
•
R!CKYRANTS
14
5
